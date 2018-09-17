‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Tracey Bregman Announces Exciting Change

Yesterday, The Young and the Restless star, Tracey Bregman took to her social media to announce an exciting life change. The Emmy winning actress portrays Lauren Fenmore Baldwin in Genoa City and Los Angeles, a gig she started in 1984. Before Y&R, the soap vet also worked on Days of Our Lives portraying Donna Temple Craig from 1978 to 1980. She also took Lauren to The Bold and the Beautiful for a crossover from 1995 to 1999.

On Instagram, Bregman shared a stunning black and white picture of herself looking contemplative. Along with the image she wrote, “I’ve been thinking…. pretty much all I’ve done for 7 days of yes, being busy and seeing friends but basically being by myself with Buddha by my side. This solitude has been very healing. I realize my heart is my greatest weakness and my greatest Superpower. I feel so much gratitude for all the people who are in my life and make it so full. I am looking forward to splitting my time between L. A. And Nashville and have met so many amazing people here already. Je suis pret! Happy Sunday”

When Inquisitr spoke with Bregman, she had recently been in Nashville shooting an episode of the reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best with Todd Chrisley. She helped him celebrate his birthday after a former Y&R producer who worked on the reality show talked to her and mentioned that she was Chrisley’s first crush. Bregman even had plans to meet with Chrisley to discuss an idea that he had in mind, and perhaps Bregman splitting her time between Los Angeles and Nashville means that idea came to fruition. Earlier this month, she announced that she’ll run a horse ranch/rescue in Nashville.

As for what this new time splitting could mean for Lauren’s future, it’s tough to tell. Currently, Bregman is on recurring, so Lauren is not always in the storyline, which allows for some flexibility while still having Lauren woven into the fabric of GC. Currently, Lauren is involved in the storyline, and she’s recently worried about Billy’s (Jason Thompson) changes at Jabot and how they’ll affect Fenmores. Plus, last week, she briefly worried that she and Jack (Peter Bergman) would end up as unknowing siblings, which would’ve made for some awkwardness considering their past.

Inquisitr reported last week, that 40-year soap vet, Doug Davidson, who portrays Paul Williams is out. Plus, with Eileen Davidson’s (Ashley Abbott) upcoming departure looming, Mishael Morgan (Hilary Curtis) moving on, and all the other stars who’ve left this year, fans feel weary about the possibility of more changes with their favorite characters.