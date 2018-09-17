Olivia Culpo Pouts For The Camera In A Colorful Dress As Jamaica Trip Comes To An End

Olivia stunned in a colorful dress in a new photo.

Model Olivia Culpo is celebrating the end of filming for her new movie with a colorful photo from the set. The star, who’s been spending some time in Jamaica filming for her upcoming project The Swing of Things, shared a new photo to Instagram as filming wrapped on the production over the weekend.

Olivia threw up a peace sign and served up a pout to the camera as she posed with what appeared to be the cast and crew, including former Glee star Chord Overstreet, on the set while sporting a fun bright yellow, green, and pink dress with frills on the shoulders.

“That’s a wrap!!!” she wrote in the caption, with a red heart, a clapperboard, and a grinning emoji. She then joked that everyone was so excited that she wasn’t able to snap a better shot to share on her page.

“This is the best pic I could get because everyone was so excited and wouldn’t stand still,” Culpo then joked to her 3.2 million followers, adding a shrugging emoji to her post.

Olivia’s been in the country recently to film The Swing of Things, which IMDB describes as being about a groom who unwittingly books both his wedding and honeymoon at a swinger’s resort in Jamaica.

The actress and model plays a character called Laura Jane in the movie, though it’s not yet clear exactly what her role entails.

As Inquisitr shared last week, Culpo previously told her 3.2 million followers on the social media site that she didn’t have too much longer left in Jamaica as she shared a bikini snap while filming at the beach on September 16.

Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

Posing in a skimpy red bikini as she stood on the sand at a beach in Negril, Jamaica, Olivia told her followers, “Last couple days on set for Laura Jane,” referring to the character she plays in the upcoming movie.

Daily Mail reported that the actress and model was then snapped posing in the water in a bright yellow bikini as she showed off her toned figure while sitting on a surfboard.

Culpo is currently appearing on the E! series Model Squad, which she recently revealed she was hoping would highlight the friendships and support that goes on between models in a business that has a reputation for being pretty cut throat.

“There’s a lot of camaraderie between the girls that’s really sweet to see. It’s a feel-good show and it shows us supporting one another… picking each other up when we’re feeling blue,” Olivia told Hollywood Life. “I hope, mostly, that this show sheds light on who I really am.”