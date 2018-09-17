Ben Affleck’s ‘Playboy’ Model Girlfriend, Shauna Sexton, Visits Him In Rehab Center

The couple have reportedly been dating since mid-August.

Ben Affleck’s 22-year-old girlfriend was spotted driving his car to visit him in rehab, according to the Sun. The Hollywood star’s rumored new gal, Shauna Sexton, who is a Playboy model, was seen driving his SUV to the rehabilitation center in Malibu where he has been staying since last month.

Affleck was taken to rehab on August 22 by ex-wife, and mother of his three children, Jennifer Garner, after allegedly “hitting rock bottom.” Rumors of the Batman actor and Sexton dating had been going around since mid-August, following his break-up with TV producer Lindsay Shookus.

The supportive girlfriend pulled up at the Malibu center in his blacked out SUV, sporting a white top and jeans. However, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the relationship might be affecting Affleck’s development in rehab.

“He has been told to hold off on a relationship, but isn’t heeding that advice. His closest friends hoped he was just dating her and would break it off after going to rehab, but he seems to get closer to her every day,” the source claimed.

The source added the situation has been “challenging for everyone who is trying to help him through this process.”

Shauna Sexton dons VERY low-cut white blouse while running errands post rehab visit with Ben Affleck Affleck checked into The Canyon rehab center with the help of ex-wife Jennifer Garner on August 22.

This is the actor-director’s third stint in rehab, having checked himself in once in 2001 and another time last year. According to his younger brother, Casey, alcohol addiction is a problem that has been affecting their family for generations.

“Most of my grandparents are alcoholics. My father is an alcoholic, as bad as you can be, and he’s been sober for about 30 years,” he said.

The youngest Affleck, who has been sober for six years, told Entertainment Tonight that “Ben is an addict and an alcoholic,” and that he was “getting himself together” for the sake of his family.

Affleck and Garner have three children: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6.

A source told People that the 46-year-old Affleck had been “drinking for days” and barely eating before he checked into rehab. When Garner was seen at his Pacific Palisades home late last month, the actress politely asked photographers for space before the two of them and a companion took off in a black car.

Affleck has been vocal about his struggles with alcohol in the past. Following his 2017 rehab stint, he wrote on his Facebook page that he was working on being the “best father I could be.”