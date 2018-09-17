Legendary ‘Devil’ Letter Penned By Nun Claimed To Be Possessed By Satan Is Finally Translated

Satan’s message makes for extremely disturbing reading

As famous correspondence goes the legendary ‘Devil Letter’ is in a league of its own.

This misanthropic message from the abyss was allegedly writing by a nun over 300 years ago. At the time she was apparently possessed by the dark lord himself, and according to The Mirror the devil letter has finally been translated.

So what exactly does this curious and sinister blast from the past have to say? What did the devil dictate to the possessed Sister all those decades ago?

First, a little background to this strange story.

Rewind three centuries and at the picturesque convent of Palma di Montechiaro in Sicily, there resided a nun who went by the name Sister Maria Crocifissa della Concezione.

Maria had lived at the convent since the tender age of 15 but one morning in 1676 she woke up and things had taken a turn for the worse.

The story goes that Maria awoke covered in ink and bruises. Apparently she had spent the small hours screaming, fainting and writing a letter which the devil had personally dictated to her.

Maria claims Lucifer was hellbent on turning her against God and forcing the devout nun to serve the legions of darkness instead. Hence why he had used her as something akin to a personal secretary to get his message to the masses.

One look at the letter with its curious mix of letters from archaic alphabets and indecipherable message was enough to persuade Maria’s fellow ladies of the habit that something wasn’t quite right.

Here’s the rub. The letter may have been the real deal but no-one was able to decode it and verify Maria’s claims until now.

Researchers at the Ludum science centre in Italy believe they have decoded part of the letter thanks to a piece of software they stumbled across on the dark web.

Director of the centre, Danielle Abate, explained to the The Times how the process worked.

“We primed the software with ancient Greek, Arabic, the Runic alphabet and Latin to descramble some of the letter and show that it really is devlish.”

The letter reads like the definitive guide to blasphemy. In it God, Jesus and Holy Spirt are described as “deadweights.”

It even makes the outrageous assertion that God was invented by man and states, “God thinks he can free mortals but this system works for no one.”

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Despite the revelations that the letters does make some sort of twisted sense and is not absolute gibberish, Danielle still believes Sister Maria was never possessed by the Devil. He thinks she suffered from schizophrenia.

He said, “I personally believe that the nun had a good command of languages, which allowed her to invent the code, and may have suffered from a condition like schizophrenia, which made her imagine dialogues with the Devil.”