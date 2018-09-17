Meghan Markle’s Sister Samantha Sends Unsavory Birthday Wishes To Prince Harry

Prince Harry was most likely showered with loving messages in celebration of his 34th birthday on Saturday. But his estranged sister-in-law was not one of them.

Samantha Grant, Duchess Meghan’s older half-sister, took to Twitter to send Prince Harry her own version of a birthday message.

“Happy Birthday Harry!” Grant, who also goes by Samantha Markle, tweeted, according to E! Online. “As you ‘mack down’ on your birthday cake, think about the birthday wishes you never extended to your FATHER-IN-LAW.”

Grant’s Twitter is set to private, so only those she allows to follow her are able to see her posts.

Grant, 53, paired the message with a picture of a hamster displaying fur of a color similar to the prince’s red hair, as per the E! Online report. The hamster is also holding a piece of cake and a poker chip, the publication reported.

In a separate Twitter message, Grant urged Prince Harry to “make his mother proud” by “burying the hatchet” with his father-in-law, Thomas Markle, to end the family feud, the Express reported. In the string of tweets, Grant also said Prince Harry needed to “grow up” and “be a role model to William and Kate’s children” by making up with Thomas Markle.

Grant accuses Markle and the royal family of ignoring Thomas Markle’s health issues. He reportedly underwent heart surgery shortly before the wedding in May.

“Harry, how old do you have to get before you realize it’s time to bury the hatchet and be a gentleman and extend an olive branch to our dad. A birthday is a time to reflect on life and what is really important. Seize the moment to do the right thing,” she wrote, as per the Express report.

This is far from being Grant’s first time using Twitter to criticize the royal family’s silent treatment of her father. Just last week, Grant labeled Markle a “DuchA**” over her treatment of their father, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

“I am not candy coating anything anymore! The DUCHA** should be human to our father who has given her everything… He was the one who was always there for her. Fake waves and smiles can stop. The duchA** can bow to the daddy,” she wrote.

This also isn’t the first time she uses the occasion of a birthday to go on her Twitter rants. On Markle’s 37th birthday on Aug. 4, Grant wished Markle a happy birthday on Twitter, alongside a snarky reminder to send a belated birthday card to their father, the Daily Mail reported at the time.