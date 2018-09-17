Kenya Moore Opens Up About Pregnancy Weight Gain, ‘I Weigh 200lbs’

Kenya Moore's revealing how much weight she's gained during her pregnancy.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore is revealing how much weight she’s gained since announcing her first pregnancy earlier this year. Per Entertainment Tonight, the reality star opened up about putting on a few pounds while with child as she revealed that she now weighs 200 pounds and still has a little while to go in her pregnancy.

Kenya made the confession on Instagram last week after sharing a photo of herself revealing her big growing baby bump in a skin-tight day dress as she posed up against a well.

She then captioned the photo by writing “Oh baby!” with a pregnant lady emoji before then responding to a few fan and friend questions in the comments section of the snap that revealed her growing middle to the world.

One fan told Moore in the comments that they thought she looked “exactly the same everywhere but your belly!” before adding, “You will snap right back!”

Kenya herself then commented on her new body, replying to the fan, “Nope. Legs, booty and boobs [are] way bigger.”

Moore’s Real Housewives co-star Kandi Burruss also commented on the upload, prompting pregnant Kenya to get even more candid about her weight gain as she revealed the new number on her scale.

“OMG! That baby is all the way out there now,” Kandi wrote of her friend’s big bump, prompting Kenya to respond, “@kandi still have a few months to go and I [weigh] 200lbs!!!”

Moore hasn’t publicly confirmed her due date but has been bringing her fans along for her pregnancy journey over the past few months.

As Inquisitr most recently shared, Kenya revealed that she’d been doing some baby shopping as she shared a boomerang of herself doing a twirl and blowing a kiss while outside of a baby store.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Moore first announced that she was pregnant with husband Marc Daly during the RHOA Season 10 reunion show and later confirmed to People that they had conceived their first child together via IVF. She even described the process as being pretty “easy” for her.

Kenya also told the site that although she’s been feeling a little tired, her pregnancy has been pretty good so far, too.

“I’m tired, obviously. I don’t have the stamina that I had before, so I’m taking it a little easy,” she said, revealing that she’s been cutting down on her workout time while pregnant.

“I don’t feel that bad. I don’t feel hyper-emotional,” Moore then continued. “I have a little bit of sensitivity to smells that make me nauseous and had a slight loss of appetite. But I’ve been okay!”