Kim Kardashian Brings Chicago West Home In ‘KUWTK’

Chicago West made her first Keeping Up With the Kardashians appearance on Sunday night. Since Kardashian gave birth to her youngest daughter via surrogate with husband Kanye West in January 2018, Chicago had not made an appearance on the Kardashian family’s reality show. That all changed with the latest episode, as Kardashian brought her into the household and explained the meaning of Chicago’s name, according to reports by E Online.

“My beautiful, little baby girl Chicago is finally here,” shared Kardashian on the show. “The name Chicago…everyone asks me where we came up with that and Kanye’s originally from Chicago and the city is really connected to his memory of his mom and, so, we went with Chicago.”

Kardashian also had some worries about the connection she would share with a child born through a surrogate, but as soon as she laid eyes on baby Chicago any type of concern melted away. She shared as much in a conversation with her mother Kris and sister Khloe.

“I think it was the best decision I ever made,” said Kardashian to her family. “I think it was such an amazing experience. I would recommend it for anyone.”

Since Chicago’s birth, Kardashian has been completely converted to birth through a surrogate, feeling no different about her relationship with her youngest child than with her older children North and Saint.

“All my fears of everything that I thought was gonna happen, like am I gonna connect? Am I gonna feel connected?” said Kardashian. “All of that goes out the door and you just feel instantly connected.”

Kardashian’s connection helped by the close relationship she maintained with the surrogate mother during the pregnancy. She detailed specific events such as a “bad night” the surrogate had that forced them to take a trip to the doctor’s office together. When the surrogate became concerned that she was dilating early, Kim was the one who stepped in and reassured her.

“That’s how I was,” said Kardashian as she described the event. “I thought I was giving birth on a plane at six months once.”

Given that the baby was very close to its due date, Kardashian and the surrogate made the trip together to the OBGYN where they found out that everything was fine and Chicago was healthy.

Chicago wasn’t the only baby in the picture during last night’s episode, as Khloe Kardashian also had to make a decision as to who would be her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s daughter’s godmother. In a thorough debate between the merits of sisters Kim and Kourtney, Khloe finally settled on Kim due to her strict parenting style.

“So I can’t make anything official until the baby is born…but I am going to probably have Kim as the legal guardian if, god forbid, something happens,” Khloe said as she revealed her decision. “I don’t know my parenting style until I have a baby, but from what I envision my parenting style to be, I do think it’ll be more like Kim. A little more stricter.”