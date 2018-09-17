Justin Bieber’s Mom Said This About Son’s Marriage To Hailey Baldwin

She also said the same thing about his former relationship with ex Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber’s mom Pattie Mallette had some surprising comments regarding her son’s alleged marriage to model Hailey Baldwin on Twitter.

Just one day after Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, secretly tied the knot in a civil ceremony on Thursday, September 13, Mallette, 43, tweeted, “Love is unconditional.”

She followed that statement up with another declaration of support for her son on Sunday, September 16.

“Haters gonna hate. #LoveWins,” she remarked, using the popular Twitter hashtag of support of someone in a relationship.

After her son popped the question to Baldwin in July, Mallette wrote on Twitter, “Love Love Love Love Love Love Love.”

It seems that Malette has similar feelings about her son’s newest relationship as she did when he was serious with ex Selena Gomez.

Inquisitr previously reported back in July 2016 that Mallette used the same statement when she wished Selena Gomez a happy birthday.

“I am blessed to know you @selenagomez & celebrate this precious day you were born! Don’t let them get to you. Keep UR peace & joy #LoveWins.”

Bieber and his mother were a tight unit for many years until becoming estranged for some time as the singer attempted to find out who he was as a person versus a celebrity.

Bieber revealed in a 2015 interview with Billboard that his relationship with his mother was “nonexisting” for two years after he revealed that “fame almost destroyed” him.

Love is unconditional. — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) September 14, 2018

“I was distant because I was ashamed,” he said. “I never wanted my mom to be disappointed in me and I knew she was. We spent some time not talking, so it takes time to rebuild that trust … it’s hard, but getting better. She’s an amazing woman and I love her.”

Mallette and her son have since repaired the fractures in their relationship.

“I’m so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming,” she remarked on Instagram in January of this year.

Bieber and Baldwin, who had confirmed they were engaged but not that they were tying the knot, “went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” a source told People Magazine.

Baldwin tried to do damage control on Twitter several hours after the nuptials took place, stating in a now-deleted tweet, “I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!”

A friend of Baldwin and Bieber remarked to People that the wedding that occurred in a New York courthouse and a religious ceremony are “two different things” to the couple.

The couple is reportedly planning a religious ceremony with their family and friends in attendance.

“They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” a source told People.