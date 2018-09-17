Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle Were Born To Adore Wealth And Social Status, According To Astrology

Were the destines of the two duchesses written in the stars?

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are two brunettes who captured the heart of two princes, but they’re so much more than that. They’re a Capricorn and Leo, too. And their respective star signs marked them out from day one as two glamor dolls who appreciate the finer things in life.

Reader’s Digest has just published the Zodiac signs of key members within the ranks of the British royal family, and it makes for an interesting read.

Meghan Markle is a Leo. In other words, she’s a fiery and hot-headed lioness. She’s also a leader.

Everything tends to be “me first” with a Leo and in their head at least, the world revolves around them. Their astrological phrase is “I will.” And they will do whatever it takes to rule the roost and call the shots.

On the plus side, they’re generous, helpful, rarely moody, have extremely high standards, and love social occasions.

Kate Middleton is a Capricorn. In other words, she’s a stubborn and conservative old goat. Capricorns apparently like fine wines, look better as they get older and are very attractive, neat, great in emergencies, and never ignore family responsibilities.

On the negative side, they can be selfish, jealous, moody, and prone to playing the martyr.

Capricorns crave security, and just to feed the kids and pay the bills, they may end up on a treadmill of constant and back-breaking work. Capricorns are renowned for their ambition, patience, and love of status, and will steadily work their way to the top of any organization.

Capricorns believe passionately in the importance of keeping the peace in their families. Yet in doing so they will not allow themselves to be compromised and they refuse to be bullied. They are also more than capable of utilizing their charm to get around prickly people.

Their astrological phrase is “I use.”

Clive Mason / Getty Images

Here’s the rub. Both the lion and goat appreciate luxury, indulgence, and the finer things in life. Apparently, both signs adore wealthy possessions and social status.

They are also quite capable of teaching one another a thing or two about a thing or two.

The goat could learn from the lion how to be spontaneous and exciting, and the lion could learn from the goat about the values of conservatism and perseverance.

And in case you’re wondering, Prince Charles is a Scorpio with a sting in his tail and Queen Elizabeth is a Taurus – the bull!