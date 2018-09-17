Soon-Yi Previn Breaks Silence On Mia Farrow’s Parenting, Affair With Woody Allen— Ronan And Dylan Farrow React

The wife of Woody Allen speaks out about gorwing up with Mia Farrow as her mother.

Woody Allen’s wife, Soon-Yi Previn, is breaking her silence on her relationship with the controversial filmmaker as well as her childhood with estranged adoptive mother Mia Farrow.

In an explosive new interview with New York magazine’s Vulture, Previn, who was adopted by Mia Farrow and then-husband Andre Previn when she was six years old, alleges that the mom of 14 was abusive to her as a child, and claims Dylan Farrow’s accusations of molestation against Woody Allen are fabricated.

“Mia wasn’t maternal to me from the get-go. I was never interested in writing a Mommie Dearest, getting even with Mia — none of that. But what’s happened to Woody is so upsetting, so unjust. [Mia] has taken advantage of the #MeToo movement and paraded Dylan as a victim. And a whole new generation is hearing about it when they shouldn’t.”

Previn claims that she had an uneasy feeling about Mia Farrow from the moment she met her at an orphanage in 1977, shortly before Farrow adopted her.

“I remember the second I laid eyes on her. There was a big excitement and hoopla around her. And she came to me and she threw her arms around me to give me a big hug. I’m standing there rigidly, thinking, Who is this woman, and can she get her hands off of me? She didn’t ring true or sincere.”

Soon-Yi Previn, Woody Allen’s wife of 20 years and Mia Farrow’s adoptive daughter, has broken her silence in a lengthy and explosive interview with New York magazine. https://t.co/Ym4iKTckD2 "What’s happened to Woody is so upsetting, so unjust." (Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/LsAKLqvJvk — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 17, 2018

Soon-Yi Previn alleged that when she was a young girl, Farrow tried to teach her the alphabet with wooden blocks and if she didn’t get them right her angry mother would throw them at her. Previn also claimed that her mother would slap her and spank her with a hairbrush, calling her “stupid” and “moronic, and would sometimes write words on her arms to get her to remember them, then hold her upside down for periods of time because she thought that “blood going to my head would make me smarter.”

Previn also described Mia and Andre’s “bone-chilling tempers” and how Mia played favorites between her biological and adoptive children.

“There was a hierarchy — she didn’t try to hide it, and [biological son] Fletcher was the star, the golden child. Mia always valued intelligence and also looks, blond hair and blue eyes.”

Soon-Yi also claims that she and her adopted sisters were used as “domestics” for Farrow, tasked with running the household. She also alleged that her mother never did any of the motherly things expected when she hit puberty.

“I wish she had taught me how to put on makeup. I don’t know how to do any of that stuff. Mia never taught me how to use a tampon, and my babysitter got me my first bra.”

Soon-Yi Previn went on to detail her shocking affair with her stepfather Woody Allen, Farrow’s longtime partner after the actress’s divorce from Andre Previn in 1979. Previn made it clear that she was a consenting adult at the time her relationship with Allen started, although she herself never thought it would last.

“It only became a relationship really when we were thrown together because of the molestation charge.”

Previn admitted her relationship with Farrow deteriorated after the actress found nude photos of her in Allen’s apartment, revealing she knew her life was “over” when her mother called her and said her name “in that chilling tone of voice.”

Previn said she initially denied the affair until Farrow told her she had seen the photos.

“So I knew I was trapped. Of course, she slapped me, you know the way of things. And then she called everyone. She didn’t contain the situation; she just spread it like wildfire, and then she was screaming at Woody when he came over. Meanwhile, Dylan and Satchel [Ronan] are living under her roof and they are very small, 6 and 4 years old. They hear their mother going crazy, screaming in the middle of the night for hours.”

Despite her rocky relationship with her mother, Previn admitted that her affair with Allen was “a huge betrayal on both our parts, a terrible thing to do, a terrible shock to inflict on her.”

In 1992, Dylan Farrow alleged that her father Woody Allen molested her when she was a child. Allen has long denied the allegations, claiming a bitter Mia manipulated Dylan into making up the story.

Dylan Farrow tweeted a lengthy statement in response to Soon Yi-Previn’s Vulture story, and she thanked her siblings Matthew Previn, Sascha Previn, Fletcher Previn, Daisy Previn, Ronan Farrow, Isaiah Farrow, and Quincy Farrow for standing behind her and their mother.

In addition, Ronan Farrow, an investigative journalist who recently broke several #MeToo stories, including former CBS president Les Moonves’ recent fall, issued a separate statement in support of his mother and sister. Ronan Farrow slammed the Vulture story as an ill-researched “hit job.” You can see the Farrow family’s statements below.

My statement on New York Magazine: pic.twitter.com/xml6pdaZqb — Dylan Farrow (@RealDylanFarrow) September 17, 2018

I'm grateful to my siblings for standing by me and my mother. Statement from Matthew Previn, Sascha Previn, Fletcher Previn, Daisy Previn, Ronan Farrow, Isaiah Farrow, and Quincy Farrow: pic.twitter.com/aBjWFUJjdH — Dylan Farrow (@RealDylanFarrow) September 17, 2018

Statement on New York magazine, which has done something shameful here: pic.twitter.com/xGeQP341OG — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) September 17, 2018

A rep for Mia Farrow and her family has denied all of Soon-Yi Previn’s claims of physical abuse, neglect, and favoritism.