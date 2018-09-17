Rihanna Shares Sultry New Lingerie Video On Instagram

Rihanna showed off a new set from her Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

Rihanna has been giving fans a glimpse at her new line of lingerie in a sultry new video shared on Instagram. The singer shared a new video of herself rocking a green lingerie set with matching long gloves as she revealed in the caption that the look was one of her favorites from her new collection.

As Inquisitr shared last week, the star first gave her followers a look at her lacey lingerie set with a photo posted to her account last week, but then gave her followers a better look at the bright coordinating set on September 16 as she showed off some skin while moving around inside a large glass bowl while also holding up an oversized apple.

Rihanna flaunted her incredible curves in the social media video before telling her more than 64 million followers that the matching underwear set also comes in three more colors.

Sharing a green love heart to match her lingerie, Rihanna wrote in the caption of the video, “love love LOVE this leopard lace. it comes in 3 other colors too!”

She then confirmed that the green two-piece set was from her recently launched Savage x Fenty collection, writing “@savagexfenty #savagexfw18 out NOW!”

As reported by Inquisitr, Rihanna launched her new lingerie line last week with a big event in New York.

The star had a number of big name models strutting their stuff in her stunning Fenty lingerie collection, including Gigi Hadid and sister Bella Hadid, who both walked the runway during the big fashion show in the Big Apple.

The “We Found Love” singer recently opened up about her new lingerie line in an interview with ELLE, where she revealed that she wanted her big runway show to be all about inclusion and diversity.

“I wanted to include every woman. I wanted every woman on the stage with different energies, different races, body types, different stages in their womanhood, culture,” she shared with the outlet.

“I wanted women to feel celebrated and that we started this s**t. We own this. This is our land because really it is. Women are running the world right now and it’s too bad for men,” Rihanna then added.

Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

The star shared a similar sentiment while speaking to The New York Times, where she said that she wanted her new lingerie collection to be about “women being celebrated in all forms and all body types and all races and cultures.”

“It’s a shame that women have to feel insecure or self-conscious about how their bodies look,” Rihanna then added.