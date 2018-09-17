Meghan Markle Launches Cookbook To Raise Money For The Grenfell Tower Victims

Meghan Markle has taken to the kitchen in support of a charity book that will help survivors of the Grenfell Tower, marking the Duchess’ first solo venture as a member of the British royal family, the Kensington Palace announced Monday on its official Instagram page.

The Duchess of Sussex is supporting a cookbook titled Together: Our Community Cookbook produced by the Hubb Community Kitchen, an initiative based near the site of the Grenfell tower in London, which burned down in June 2017.

“The Hubb Community Kitchen is a place for women to laugh, grieve, cry and cook together. Melding cultural identities under a shared roof, it creates a space to feel a sense of normalcy – in its simplest form, the universal need to connect, nurture, and commune through food, through crisis or joy – something we can all relate to,” reads the Kensington Palace’s post.

The Duchess first visited the kitchen in January and has since taken several trips to the center to meet volunteers and learn more about their work, according to The Telegraph. The book, published by Penguin Random House, showcases more than 50 recipes from women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire, including some family favorites. The cooks aim to support not only residents affected by the fire but others in the community as well, the Evening Standard reported.

On June 14, 2017, a fire broke out in the 24-story Grenfell Tower block of flats in North Kensington, in west London, causing 72 deaths and injuring more than 70 others. The fire, which became the worst residential fire in the country since World War II, displaced hundreds of residents, many of whom are immigrants.

Because of the many ethniticies of the Grenfell survivors, the cookbook will include recipes from all over the world.

“Together is a cookbook, but it’s also the story of a west London community who gathered together in a kitchen and discovered the healing power of sharing food,” Markle said in a video also posted to the Kensington Palace’s Instagram.

The kitchen was named for the Arabic love for word: Hubb.

“Our kitchen has always been a place of good food, love, support and friendship. We cook the recipes we’ve grown up with; there’s no stress, and the recipes always work because they have been made so many times – it’s proper comfort food,” the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen wrote in the book’s introduction.

The proceeds from the book will support the Hubb Community Kitchen, enabling it to stay open for seven days a week.