Victoria’s Secret Model Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns In A Swimsuit, ‘Baywatch Babes’

Alessandra stunned in a swimsuit while posing with Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking.

Victoria’s Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her stunning curves in an orange swimsuit while posing with two friends in the newest snap she recently shared on her official Instagram account. The star flaunted her toned figure on her page on as she joked that she and her girlfriends were “Baywatch babes” as they sported their swimwear.

The upload showed Alessandra posing in the middle of the girls in an orange striped one-piece with high-cut slits on either side, while fellow models Lele Pons and Hannah Stocking showed off their bikini bodies either side of her in red swimwear.

Alessandra revealed in the caption of the swimsuit snap that the model trio had all been on set together.

“Baywatch babes,” she wrote, adding a bikini and a wave emoji to her caption, before then urging her 9.4 million followers to “tap my bio to check out our full vid.”

The ladies were all rocking bikinis and bathing suits from the swimwear brand ElleJay, as the brand’s official account revealed exactly which items from the range Alessandra, Lele, and Hannah were rocking in the photo.

“3 mega babes @lelepons @hannahstocking @alessandraambrosio all rocking their #ellejay,” ElleJay’s official account captioned the snap on Instagram. “@lelepons wearing AMORES @alessandraambrosio wearing THAIS @hannahstocking wearing ROSAxDANIELA.”

The latest snap of Ambrosio showing off her toned figure comes shortly after Inquisitr reported that the supermodel and Victoria’s Secret Angel was snapped showing off her bikini body at the beach.

Just last month, the mom of two was photographed wearing a skimpy black string bikini as she headed to the sand in Los Angeles.

Ambrosio previously opened up about her bikini work out to Self magazine back in 2014, where she admitted that she actually never worked out before she began modeling for Victoria’s Secret when she was just 21-years-old.

The star revealed that she only really started exercising after becoming a mom and gaining a lot of weight during her pregnancy.

Dominik Bindl / Getty Images

“When I got pregnant with my daughter, I gained about 60 pounds and had to walk the Victoria’s Secret show three months later,” Alessandra told the health and fitness magazine.

“That was the first time I had to really fight to get my body back into shape,” Ambrosio said.

She then revealed that she likes to focus on her abs when she works out because she has to spend so much time in a bikini for her job.

“When you’re in a bikini, your abs are the most important,” Ambrosio explained, telling the magazine that she likes “doing bridges” before then finishing up her workouts “with 100 bicycle crunches.”

But while she may work hard on her body, Alessandra admitted that that confidence is key.

“Having a perfect body isn’t everything,” she said. “A perfect butt doesn’t make an amazing person. It’s about feeling confident.”