Iggy Azalea Is Reportedly Dating Blac Chyna’s Ex Playboi Carti, as per the ‘Daily Mail’

Iggy Azalea was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner in Beverly Hills late last week with fellow rapper Playboi Carti, immediately sparking rumors that the two are an item, the Daily Mail is reporting. Carti was also seen handing her pink roses, further fueling the rumors.

The Australian rapper and Carti, who was previously linked to Blac Chyna, enjoyed a romantic dinner at Mastro’s Steakhouse in Beverly Hills on Sept. 13, and, according to HollywoodLife, the two looked rather comfortable together.

The 26-year-old blonde bombshell was in an all-black outfit consisting of a patterned top with white details and sportsy pants. Her blond tresses were tied in a high ponytail, which cascaded down her back. Carti, 22, wore a casual black shirt and pants. Azalea was later seen behind the wheel of her Rolls Royce with Carti in the passenger seat. Carti was handed two long-stemmed pink roses by a friend, which he proceeded to hand to Azalea in a sweet gesture. Both had big smiles on their faces.

Iggy & Playboi Carti Hanging Out Yesterday Night ! pic.twitter.com/cnHdYwREaT — IGGY AZALEA UPDATES (@IggysUpdates) September 14, 2018

The occasion for the outing might have been to celebrate Carti’s birthday, as he turned 22 on Sept. 13. Carti is regarded as a fast-rising star in hip-hop, according to the Daily Mail report. His album, Die Lit, has received critical acclaim and included a hit single titled “Poke It Out” featuring Nicki Minaj.

Before being spotted with Azalea, Carti was seen hanging out with Blac Chyna, according to the HollywoodLife report. Azalea is also known for sparking dating rumors. She was more recently linked to NBA player Jimmy Butler, 28, but she dismissed the rumors by saying that not everyone she is seen with is a potential romantic partner, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

“Can we please stop saying every man who is single you see me standing next to is someone I’m on a date with?” The “Kream” singer said, calling the situation “corny” and “annoying. She then added, “The whole thing gives me crazy anxiety and makes me feel like I can’t have normal in passing conversations with people because everything ends up being some ‘story’ for the internet. It’s not healthy.”

Azalea has also recently made headlines for calling out Eminem and labeling him as “lazy” for his new track, “Killshot,” which mentions her and disses Machine Gun Kelly.

“Diss songs shouldn’t be filled with celebrity name drops to pad out lazy bars,” one of her tweets read.

In a subsequent tweet, she continued, “And that’s my unbiased opinion from a girl that watched this guys set and sung the words in the crowd. I’d think it regardless. One of the greatest to do it, I’m NOT in dispute about that. But I do think the name dropping thing has become a crutch.”