Olivia Culpo Shows Off Her Abs While Eating Chicken And French Fries In Jamaica

Olivia Culpo fans everywhere have been refreshing their Instagram feeds worldwide just for the star’s fabulous Jamaican photos. Olivia Culpo, who is currently onset in Negril, Jamaica, has been keeping her 3.2 million followers well-updated with lots of enviable pictures of her incredible beauty and the incredible location. Culpo serves some major tropical vibes in a green two-piece outfit featuring a crop top and high-waisted shorts. The stripes on the outfit only enhanced the model’s stunning figure. The former Miss Universe sports a woven sunhat and makes a kissing face towards the camera.

She dangles a piece of chicken from her fingers. In the caption she writes, “I’m not one for name calling but this chicken is a jerk”. She finishes the caption with “#dadjokesonpoint”. The caption is presumably a joke about jerky, a meaty snack. While some fans are confused in the comments it’s clear that Olivia Culpo doesn’t mind as she writes “#imakemyselflol” in her caption.

The star’s perfectly plump lips match her pink smoothie perfectly. Culpo dines on chicken, salad, and french fries while still showing off her incredible figure. Her stomach muscles are perfectly toned which the star has not been shy about. In the past week, Culpo has posted multiple bikini pictures and has shown off her incredible body all the while.

It seems that Olivia Culpo has totally been feeling a retro vibe lately, as her latest looks in Jamaica seem inspired by older trends. High-waisted bikinis and vibrant colors are definitely on Oliva’s must-have list. While some of her looks could be attributed to the costume choices on set, the superstar has posted enough offset photos to ensure us her fashion sense is killer.

Olivia’s stunning Instagram shots are only further enhanced by her witty sense of humor. Her captions often include snarky quips that are sure to make her fans chuckle. When she posted a gorgeous photo of a wedding scene, Culpo joked about the extreme Jamaican heat by writing “Definitely didn’t have cold feet #HelpMeImMelting”. The photo featured Culpo wearing a stunning wedding dress. Clearly exhausted by the heat, she holds a fan to her face with one hand, while clutching a water bottle in the other.

Olivia Culpo only has a couple more days left in Jamaica which means no more screenshot-worthy Jamaican pictures for a while. However, the star has no trouble keeping up her Instagram aesthetic with modeling gigs and appearances.