Taylor Swift Posts Flirty Polaroids On Instagram To Thank Record-Breaking Audience In Indianapolis

Taylor Swift posted some seriously cute polaroids on Instagram Sunday. The singer posted two polaroid snaps this weekend after a record-breaking crowd came to her Indianapolis show. “You guys broke the concert attendance record at Lucas Oil Stadium,” Swift writes, “and I loved dancing with you.” Swift was indeed right about her record-smashing crowd. According to Billboard, concert attendance records were broken at Lucas Oil Stadium the night the blonde singer performed.

The Indianapolis show is the most recent of Swift’s Reputation tour. The album, which was released late 2017, is home to some of her most recent hits like “Delicate” and “Look What You Made Me Do”. The tour only has five United States shows remaining before heading overseas. Tayor Swift is known to post on Instagram after every single show she performs on tour, choosing to call out cities by name as she posts new photos. The photos she usually chooses to post to thank cities, however, are usually taken during the concert. Jaw-dropping panoramas of sold-out venues or stunning action shots of Swift are her usual go-to on this particular tour. The polaroids remind Taylor Swift fans of her aesthetic during the Red and 1989 eras.

“I’m sorry the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now,” Swift sings in one of her most popular songs, “Why? Oh because she’s dead.” The lyrics were in reference to Swift’s complete overhaul of social media and her own personal reputation. However, with the posting of the polaroids, it is clear that Taylor Swift’s famous sweetness still exists even in her newfound edgy style.

Taylor Swift is set to release her own polaroid film camera with Fujimax. The camera collaboration is set to be released in October. Taylor Swift released exclusive polaroid-style prints with some of her 1989 albums. While, Reputation, the album which followed 1989, did not include any polaroids, it seems that Swift has kept her beloved camera on her while on tour.

Kelsea Ballerini performed at Lucas Oil Stadium with Taylor Swift as one of her opening acts. Ballerini took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message about the singer.

“Biggest fan and proudest friend,” the country singer writes. She wraps her arms around Swift in the photo and the two blondes smile warmly at the camera. Taylor Swift sports a snake ring. The snake, which has become a motif for Swift during her newest era, can be found in symbols throughout the singer’s performances and on merchandise.