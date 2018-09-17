Kylie Jenner And BFF Jordyn Woods Are Best Friend Goals With Royal New Makeup Collection

Kylie Jenner and best Jordyn Woods just dropped pictures of their upcoming makeup collection. Kylie Jenner, the owner of Kylie Cosmetics, worked together with long-time best friend Jordyn Woods to produce Kylie X Jordyn. Kylie took to Instagram Sunday to finally reveal what the collection contains. From the pictures Kylie shared with her 115 million followers, it appears that the collaboration includes an eyeshadow palette with 12 beautiful shades, a four-color highlight kit, and three stellar lip shades. The collection features rich, royal tones which match Jordyn’s brand perfectly. After all, the star’s Instagram name is Heir Jordyn (@jordynwoods).

The royal collection is unlike any other Kylie collection before in the fact that the colors are unique. Kylie Cosmetics is known for their popular nude and pink lip kit shades. In the Kylie X Jordyn collection, purple seems to be a stand-out as the royal color is featured in the eyeshadow palette and in the highlighting kit.

Gold is also emphasized in the collection as it appears in every single part of the collaboration. There’s even a gold glitter lipgloss. While it is unclear if the gold gloss can be worn alone, or as a sheer gloss to put over another lip color, the product still steals the show. In fact, it was the only singular shade to get its own photo/video in the photoset Kylie posted. Using flash to show off the glitter, Kylie really wanted to emphasize the unique gloss shade. It is also the smallest out of the three lip colors, as seen in the Kylie Cosmetics Instagram post.

The names of the shades are already loved by fans. “Best Life,” a highlighter shade with golden shimmers, is clearly a reference to the phrase “living your best life,” which some people use to comment on photos that are #goals worthy. The other highlighter shades play up the Jordyn/Kylie friendship. “New New Friends” speaks for itself while “Inseparable” and “Together Forever” speak to the unbreakable bond the two girls have.

The eyeshadow shades are similarly on trend and full of love.”Marry Me,” “Don’t Ever Leave Me,” and Ride Or Die” are just a few immediate standouts from the picture Kylie snapped.

The packaging is adorable and features cartoon drawings of the two besties. Metallic hearts can be found everywhere as well as the pair’s names. Both the highlighting kit and eyeshadow palette come with their own mirrors.

The makeup collection is set to be dropped September 21.