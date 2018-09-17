Jennifer Lopez Sports Tiny Swimsuit That Spotlights Her Derriere

Jennifer Lopez posted a new photo on Instagram, and she looks great. She’s wearing a tiny orange swimsuit with a super-low neckline. Plus, it has a high-v waist and thong bottom. The sides of the swimsuit on the back are cut-out too, giving this look a super sexy vibe on par with a two-piece bikini. Her derriere is spotlighted in her first photo, where she’s caught mid-action as she is either dancing or tugging at her hair. J.Lo has her hair up in a high, messy bun and completed the look with some oversized sunglasses.

The second photo in the series showed off the front of the swimsuit, because she took the selfie as she laid on a chair or couch. Lopez wore some shimmery dark eye makeup, as well as some glossy pink lipstick. She captioned the photo “Everything’s just peachy [peach emoji],” and made some peach puns, saying, “Knot your average peach … To peach their own … Practice what you peach.”

In just two hours or so, the photos have gotten over 1 million likes. Fans were totally into the swimsuit, and one person said, “If this isn’t goals, I don’t know what is.” Another fan wanted to know, “Jlo, what’s your secret?! So beautiful!” And indeed, she looks half her age at least. Plenty of people responded with the fire emoji, and someone proclaimed, “You are on next level.”

J.Lo also posted a pre-show video on her page, talking about how it’s show number eight. She’s currently doing a residency on the Las Vegas Strip, called “Jennifer Lopez: All I have” at Caesar’s. The performances include some amazing show-stopping elements, like seven costume changes and a Swarovski crystal staircase. Plus, there’s a five-piece band and 14 dancers that help her bring her vision to life.

Recently, A-Rod gave an interview where he gave Jennifer mad props for being an amazing person. This is what he said, according to ET.

“Jennifer, when you talk about power, and you talk about beautiful, both inside and outside. The way she mothers her twins, the way she’s with my daughters. There’s just so much admiration. And what I love about Jennifer is how genuine, how real, and how much she does for others, and how much she inspires others, men and women.”

Her twins, Emme and Max, were born in 2008, detailed People. Jennifer posts photos of them from time to time, and it’s easy to see why A-Rod thinks she’s such a great mom.