Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Marlena Is Taken Off Life Support

Days of our Lives spoilers for the beginning of the week reveal that all of Marlena Evans’ (Deidre Hall) friends and family members will gather to say goodbye to her as she is taken off of life support.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, doctors will take Marlena off of life support as her friends and family gather around to wait for her inevitable death, yet hope for the best. The moment will be intense and emotional for everyone involved, especially Marlena’s longtime love, John Black (Drake Hogestyn).

As family members prepare for the worst, there will be an awkward tension in the air due to the fact that Marlena’s very own daughter, Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison) is to blame for pulling the plug on her mother.

As many Days of our Lives fans will remember, it was Belle who discovered the legal documents revealing that her mother did not want to be kept alive by machines. Belle took the paperwork to her brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) and he asked her not to tell hospital officials, but she refused.

Later, Belle told her father, John, about the documents, and revealed that she would be giving them to Dr. Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans). John was angry with his daughter, and told her that while he loved her very much, he had never been more disappointed in her. However, Belle handed over the paperwork to Kayla, who also questioned her about why she would let the documents come to light. Now, the moment of truth will occur.

However, a miracle will happen. Marlena Evans will wake up from her coma despite the removal of her life support. While everyone will be thrilled to have Marlena alive and back in the land of the living, there will be something very different about her.

When she wakes up she’ll interact with her daughter, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). Sami will be thrilled to see her mother alive, but Marlena will point out that she is in the hospital bed because of Sami, who accidentally fired a gun that shot her during her wedding ceremony.

Marlena will also have some cold words for Belle. Days of our Lives fans will see Belle visit her mother’s hospital room with a bouquet of flowers. However, Marlena won’t be happy to see her. She’ll call her out for nearly killing her, which will leave Belle shocked and taken aback by her mom’s change in demeanor after coming out of the coma.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.