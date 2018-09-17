‘Days Of Our Lives’ Fall Spoilers: Stefan Locks Kristen & Sami In The Secret Room

Days of Our Lives spoilers for upcoming fall storylines claim that there will be more DiMera drama ahead. A recent report by She Knows Soaps reports that Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) will be front and center when he decides to lock his sister, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), in the secret room underneath the DiMera mansion.

Days of Our Lives fans know that Stefan has used the secret room in the past. He previously locked Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) in the room with his own mother, Viviane Alamain (Louise Sorel). The three women spent some awkward time together in the room, and now it is Kristen’s turn. Kristen locked Marlena in the room many years ago when she was in love with Marlena’s on again, off again husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn). However, Susan Banks eventually locked Kristen in the room as well and took over her identity.

This time, Kristen will be back in the secret room, which really isn’t so secret anymore. Her own brother, Stefan, will want to keep Kristen out of his hair so that he can continue to run the DiMera business without interference from her. However, once she is locked in the room, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) will come looking for her. That is when Stefan will lock Sami in the room with Kristen. The two women will likely be at each other’s throats, as Sami will demand answers about EJ DiMera from Kristen.

As many Days of Our Lives fans will remember, Kristen previously told Sami that her husband, EJ, was alive. However, Sami did not get to talk with Kristen after she dropped the bombshell about EJ, and she’s been looking all over for her since. Sadly, Sami may not get the answers that she is looking for. Kristen will reportedly escape the room and leave Sami in the dark again. When Kristen finally gets out of the secret room, she’ll seek out Marlena in hopes of killing her, which she had planned to do at her wedding ceremony before Sami arrived.

Other Days of Our Lives fall spoilers suggest that Cassie and Rex Brady may be returning to Salem along with Mimi Lockhart, and that Jordan Ridgeway will be back in town as well. However, Jordan may be dropping a baby bombshell if she comes home with her former boyfriend Rafe Hernandez’s (Galen Gering) child in tow.