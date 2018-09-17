Khloe Kardashian Reveals Why She Chose Kim Kardashian As Baby True’s Guardian

Khloe Kardashian made a huge announcement during Sunday night’s all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The new mom, who was still pregnant in the episode, revealed that she had chosen which of her sisters would be her daughter’s legal guardian in the event that something should happen to her.

According to a Sept. 16 report by People Magazine, Khloe Kardashian revealed that while the decision was a difficult one, she ultimately chose Kim Kardashian over her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and revealed that she felt Kim’s values and parenting style meshed better with her own.

“I am a huge planner, I love to be prepared. That’s just how I am. I always thought Kourtney would be the godparent of my child, but lately I’ve been watching Kimberly and she’s been someone that I really gravitate to as a mom. So it’s a tough choice between Kourtney and Kim,” Khloe stated during the episode.

However, Kourtney Kardashian seemed to plead her case to her younger sister, revealing that she needed to choose someone who would instill the “best values” in her child, adding that she has a “passion” for her children and for traveling. “The kids have a sense of freedom but we also have boundaries, so I’m obviously the best choice,” Kourtney said.

Khloe was so conflicted about the choice that she asked her mother, Kris Jenner, for help to make the decision. Jenner told her daughter that either Kim or Kourtney would be a wonderful legal guardian for Khloe’s daughter, but that they each brought something different to the table. Kris stated that Kourtney takes her kids to church, and has high values, while Kim is very “hands-on” and makes sure her children are always doing what they are supposed to be doing, adding that Kim’s kids have “impeccable grooming.” Kris also told her daughter to follow her heart to make the decision.

In the end, Khloe Kardashian decided to go with Kim Kardashian as baby True’s legal guardian. She just couldn’t pass up having her older sister raise her child in the event that she couldn’t do it. Khloe admitted that Kim had been there for her the most during her pregnancy, and that watching her sister as a mother has been a treat, adding that her parenting style is more strict, but something that she would want for her own child if she were not able to be there to provide it.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!