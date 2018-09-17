Prince Harry’s Wedding Ring Is A Break From Royal Tradition

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have been making headlines since they announced their engagement back in November last year. The increased coverage on the couple has drawn attention to the fact that Harry and Meghan are quite the refreshing break from royal tradition and the stiff rules that have dictated everything about the monarchy throughout their history.

The duke’s wedding ring is just another way that the couple deviates from the royal norm. According to Hello Magazine, most royal men don’t bother to wear wedding rings at all, making Harry’s choice to boast silverware on his ring finger abnormal to begin with.

Harry’s brother, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, opted not to wear one when he tied the knot with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in April 2011, and his grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has never worn one either.

While it used to be tradition for men in the royal family and other noble households to forego wedding bands, today it’s considered to be much more of a choice than a rule.

Men in the royal family who do wear rings — a short list which includes Harry’s father Prince Charles — wear Welsh gold bands, which is gifted to them from the queen’s personal collection that comes from the Clogau St. David Gold Mine in Dolgellau in Wales.

Prince Charles, while he does have a ring that is permanently on his finger, only wears it on his pinkie finger, as opposed to his ring finger.

Even royal brides’ wedding bands are made from the precious metal, all the more exclusive given the mine is no longer in operation. Both Catherine and Meghan’s wedding bands are made from the gold, and the tradition has been passed down since Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, married the Duke of York in April 1923.

But Harry has again opted for something different.

The prince chose a “sleek platinum” for his thin wedding band, with a textured finish. Harry and Meghan’s wedding bands were both created by court jewelers Cleave and Company, which the palace revealed in an official statement before the royal wedding in May this year.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Prince Harry was recently spotted fiddling with his wedding band while on royal engagements without his new wife, and body language experts have speculated it has a beautiful reason that truly honors Meghan.