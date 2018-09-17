NBA Rumors: Dwyane Wade Signing One-Year, $2.4 Million Contract With Miami Heat, Per ‘ESPN’

Since the end of the 2017-18 NBA season, Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade was already giving hints about his retirement. When the 2018 NBA free agency started, Heat President Pat Riley has already expressed his desire to bring Wade back, believing that the veteran shooting guard can still be a reliable contributor on his team.

Months since his contract expired, Dwyane Wade remained silent about his NBA future. According to ESPN, the 36-year-old All-Star guard was strongly considering retirement until late last week. Luckily, a late push from Coach Erik Spoelstra and other members of the Heat’s organization convinced Wade to play for another season.

“I’ve always did things my way,” Wade said in an emotional social media video he taped Sunday afternoon and released in the evening. “Whether they’ve been good or whether they’ve been bad, I got here because I’ve done things the way I feel is right for me and right for my family. And what I feel is right… I feel it’s right to ask you guys to join me for one last dance, for one last season. This is it. I’ve given this game everything that I have, and I’m happy about that, and I’m going to give it for one last season.”

As ESPN noted, Dwyane Wade is expected to sign a one-year, $2.4 million contract with the Heat later this week. When LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, there were speculations that Wade might consider playing for the Purple and Gold. However, since the 2018 NBA offseason started, Wade already made it clear that he’d only wear the Heat’s jersey if ever he considers returning for another season.

Now that the Eastern Conference is vulnerable, the Heat need a leader like Dwyane Wade to reach a higher level next season. At 36, Wade has already shown some signs of slowing down, but he can still play a major role in helping the Heat accomplish their goal. In 21 games he played with the Heat last season, Wade averaged 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists on 40.9 percent shooting from the field.

When he returned to Miami before the February NBA trade deadline, Wade proved that Coach Erik Spoelstra could still trust him in crucial situations. His presence on the team will also motivate their young players to work harder next season. Though Wade is expected to permanently retire after the 2018-19 NBA season, the veteran shooting guard said that he doesn’t want to have a farewell tour like Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.