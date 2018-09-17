‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Spoilers: Gabi Drugs Abigail, Rafe Is Suspicious Of Hope

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of Sept. 17-21 reveal that there will be a ton of drama in store for many Salem residents.

According to a report by She Knows Soaps, there will be a lot going on this week in Salem, and characters such as Marlena, John, and Hope will be at the center of the madness.

Days of Our Lives fans have been watching as Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) is being prepped for removal of life support. All of Marlena’s closest friends and family member will be present as they expect their beloved mother, wife, and friend to pass away. Marlena has been fighting for her life since her daughter, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), accidentally fired a gun that shot her at her own wedding ceremony. However, there could be a stunning twist in store for Marlena and her family.

Meanwhile, Chloe Lane (Nadjia Bjorlin) will freak out when it’s revealed that her boyfriend, Lucas Horton (Bryan Datillo), allegedly has a child with Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans). Chloe will confront Bonnie, which should be interesting, and she will offer a warning to keep her distance from Lucas, who has been through a lot over the past year, including falling off the wagon with his sobriety.

In addition, Days of Our Lives fans will see Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus) drug Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Marci Miller), who also happens to be pregnant. Gabi will drug her former friend as a part of her revenge scheme against Abby and Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher), whom she blames for putting her in jail for the murder of Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), which she did not commit. Gabi has seemingly gone off the deep end when it comes to carrying out her plan, and it seems that Abby could even be in danger because of it.

Elsewhere in Salem, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will get into an argument when Rafe becomes a bit suspicious of his partner. Days of Our Lives fans will see Rafe flat out ask Hope if she planted the evidence against Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), which landed Ben in handcuffs. Hope will be offended by Rafe’s question, but it seems that she may be grasping at any straw possible to ensure that Ben is in jail and away from her daughter, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.