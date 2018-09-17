Tristan Thompson Wears Socks With Slides In All White Ensemble At The Airport Sans Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson was recently spotted rocking a questionable fashion choice at LAX airport without his baby mama, Khloe Kardashian at his side.

According to a September 15 report by Daily Mail, Tristan Thompson was photographed wearing an all-white outfit, which included a white and black Nike zipper hooded sweatshirt and matching jogger sweatpants.

The NBA star had his hood up, and a backpack slung his shoulders. However, it was Thompson’s footwear that caught the eyes of some fans. The basketball player wore a pair of white socks with black slides over top.

The report suggests that Tristan may be taking a page out of Kanye West’s fashion book, as the rapper was recently criticized for wearing socks and slides to his friend 2 Chainz’s wedding last month in Miami. However, it is more likely that Thompson just wanted to be comfortable for his trip.

Tristan Thompson, was flying solo for his latest outing, as his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, was not traveling with him. It seems that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stayed home in L.A. while her man was out of town and tending to their baby daughter, True Thompson, who recently turned five months old.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan attended his former teammate, LeBron James’ anniversary party over the weekend, again without Khloe by his side. Tristan and LeBron previously played together on the Cleveland Cavaliers for four years, where they made it to four consecutive Finals appearances and won a title in 2016 before James decided to pack up and leave his hometown for the L.A. Lakers.

During the party, James and Thompson snapped a photo together with Cleveland Cavaliers guard, JR Smith. The three, who are bonded over their title run, captioned the photo, “Always bros.”

Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, was also at the star-studded anniversary party, as he gave a surprise performance to LeBron and his wife Savannah, who were celebrating five years of marriage, and 18 years together total. The pair have three children, LeBron Jr., Brice, and Zhuri.

Sources previously told Hollywood Life that Tristan Thompson is “not excited” to be in Cleveland now that LeBron is gone, and that Khloe Kardashian has been putting pressure on him to get traded to one of the L.A. teams such as the Lakers or the Clippers so that they can be together and close to her family family. However, the NBA star still has two years left on his contract with the Cavs.