Donald Trump Plans To ‘Go After’ Christine Blasey Ford, Brett Kavanaugh Accuser, 3 Sources Close To Trump Say

Donald Trump will attack the California professor now accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault rather than reconsider the Kavanuagh nomination, sources tell 'Politico.'

With a sexual assault allegation against Donald Trump’s United States Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh surfacing last week, and the woman who made the charge coming forward in a Washington Post interview on Sunday, Trump reportedly now plans to respond to the accusations by launching verbal attacks on the accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist at Palo Alto University in the California Bay Area.

According to a report by the online political news magazine Politico, three sources “close to the White House” now expect Trump to “go after” Ford, as he has done with women who have accused him and other men of sexual assault in the past, rather than reconsider his nomination of Kavanaugh.

“No way, not even a hint of it,” an unnamed Whose House lawyer told Politico, discussing the possibility that Trump would withdraw Kavanaugh’s nomination. “If anything, it’s the opposite. If somebody can be brought down by accusations like this, then you, me, every man certainly should be worried. We can all be accused of something.”

In fact, during the 2016 presidential election campaign, 19 women accused Trump himself of sexual misconduct or sexual assault, as the Inquisitr reported. Trump responded by attacking the women, calling all of them “liars.” One of those women, former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos, is now suing Trump for defamation over his claim she lied about his alleged assault on her.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Alex Wong / Getty Images

Democratic senators on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which is expected to vote this week of sending Kavanaugh’s nomination to the full Senate for a final confirmation vote, quickly called for a delay in the commute vote in order to further investigate the allegation against Kavanaugh, according to NBC News.

“I support Mrs. Ford’s decision to share her story, and now that she has, it is in the hands of the FBI to conduct an investigation. This should happen before the Senate moves forward on this nominee,” said California Senator Dianne Feinstein, who received a letter sent by Ford on July 30. As a resident of California, Ford is a constituent of Feinstein. The letter described what she said was Kavanaugh’s sudden and brutal assault on her at a high school party in “the early 1980s.”

“Kavanaugh physically pushed me into a bedroom as I was headed for a bathroom up a short stair well from the living room. They locked the door and played loud music precluding any successful attempt to yell for help,” Ford wrote in the letter, which was published on Sunday by CNN.

“Kavanaugh was on top of me while laughing with (another teen, name redacted), who periodically jumped onto Kavanaugh. They both laughed as Kavanaugh tried to disrobe me in their highly inebriated state. With Kavanaugh’s hand over my mouth I feared he may inadvertently kill me.”

As of late Sunday evening, Trump had yet to comment about the Ford allegation on his Twitter account.