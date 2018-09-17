Post Malone Wears ‘R.I.P. Mac Miller’ Shirt At Concert

The 'Rock Star' rapper publicized his grief over Mac Miller's death with a shirt to commemorate Miller's untimely passing.

It’s been no secret that rappers, musicians, and fans alike have been taking the death of Mac Miller rather hardly. The rapper passed away in early September of an apparent overdose at the age of 26. Post Malone, 23, a fellow rapper and close friend of Miller, has been taking the death incredibly hard.

On Saturday at the KAABOO Del Mar festival north of San Diego, Malone took the stage in a handmade t-shirt hand painted with the word “R.I.P. Mac Miller.” The curly font of the text was outlined in a soft pink, and the rest of the shirt was covered in flower blooms in shades of pink, blue, and orange. His pants were covered in pink hearts. Malone showed all the love he could for his fallen friend.

“God f—ing dammit,” Malone wrote on Twitter shortly following Miller’s death. “You were such an incredible person. You changed so many lives. Had so much love in your heart. You inspired me throughout highschool, and I wouldn’t be where I was today without you. Never a more kind and sincere and beautiful person. I f—ing love you mac.”

A Rolling Stones profile of Mac Miller revealed that he and Malone planned to collaborate together and release an album and was published in early August of this year, only about a month prior to Miller’s untimely death.

They had collaborated before, and that project was the Lil Uzi Vert and Fki 1st-assisted “Camera,” featured on DJ Drama’s 2016 mixtape Quality Street Music 2.

“[Post and I] got together…. It was beautiful…. We were just having a great time,” Miller said during his Rolling Stones profile, which in hindsight was tragically titled, “Mac Miller Wants You to Know He’s OK.”

Malone and Miller’s jam session also included Thundercat, who Miller had been touring with, and producer Frank Dukes. Malone supposedly played the bongos during the session.

“We’ll make that album one day bubba. Miss you so much,” Malone also tweeted.

Malone posted a photo of himself in the outfit to Instagram, with no caption needed as he stared morosely into the camera. Fellow artists like G-Eazy and Billie Joe Armstrong reached out to Malone, sharing in his grief. His memorial to Miller received nearly 2.5 million likes in just a day.

Peoplereported that Miller died due to cardiac arrest after an apparent drug overdose, though the official cause of death is yet to be determined. His family requested privacy in their grief.