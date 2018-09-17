Halle Berry Shares Rare Photo Of Son Maceo-Robert On Instagram

Halle Berry is protective of her children’s privacy online, only allowing occasional glimpses of her son and daughter on social media.

On Sunday, the actress shared a rare image of her adorable son, 4-year-old Maceo-Robert, on Instagram. The photo looks out onto blue open water and shows the young boy standing in blue and yellow plaid pajamas. He has one hand on beloved family canine, Jackson, and the two appear to be staring out into the water from behind a glass barrier. The photo is taken behind the cute pair, and her son’s face is obscured.

Berry captioned the photo, “Sunday PJs Sway #LivingLikeJackson.” Fans responded positively with over 31,700 likes.

Berry has started to post glimpses of her children more regularly on Instagram, but she continues to obscure their faces, and fans only get occasional opportunities to see Maceo-Robert and his 10-year-old sister Nahla. The last time that Berry posted a photo of Maceo, he was also with best buddy Jackson, and the two were curled up in bed looking cute and cozy.

Recently, People reported that although Berry has slowly started sharing images of her two children on social media, she still struggles with where to draw the line on protecting her family’s privacy. After sharing a photo of her son on vacation, where half of his face was visible to the public, Berry discussed her decision to open up a bit.

“That was a struggle. I really don’t like to show my kids very much … but I do realize … my people are, like, solid for me and me for them and I feel like I want to include them. But it’s a fine line because I don’t want to exploit my children … I want to protect my children, so I thought, ‘Half the face is good.’ “

After meeting criticism a few years ago for cropping out her children’s faces from a photo, Berry was upfront and direct about why she chooses to remain private.