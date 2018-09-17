‘Stranger Things’: Noah Schnapp Shares Why He Thinks The Series Is So Popular And How Season 3 Will Play Out

Noah Schnapp has risen to fame as Will Byers on the popular Netflix series Stranger Things, and in a recent interview with Hollywood Life, the 13-year-old rising star shared his take on why he thinks audiences are drawn to the sci-fi/horror series.

Since premiering in 2016, Stranger Things, has become a fan-favorite and one of the main reasons is due to the terrifying journey Noah Schnapp’s character has been through over the past two seasons — from getting dragged into the Upside Down in Season 1 to being possessed by the Mind Flayer in Season 2, audiences across the globe have been rooting for Will Byers ever since.

The series builds as the rest of the cast, which includes Will’s mother, Joyce; his brother, Jonathan; his three best friends; police chief Jim Hopper; and of course, Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, in all her telekinetic glory, race to save Will, while conquering evil at the same time.

But what truly makes Stranger Things so lovable?

According to Schnapp, aside from the authenticity of the ’80s, there’s not a single character he doesn’t feel audiences can relate to in some way.

“I feel like the characters from the show just are all so relatable in their own way, and every character is kind of a person in our world that you can relate to. Even Eleven, who you would never relate to her, she’s a freak, and we all are, so I feel like it’s a good cast,” he said.

While production for Season 3 began in April, not much is known about what’s to come for the residents of Hawkins, Indiana, but Schnapp says fans can expect a combination of Seasons 1 and 2 to play out and it’s going to be nothing short of great.

“I love season three, and I’ve been told by many people that it’s the best season yet. I haven’t seen any footage from it, but I’m very excited to watch it. I feel like it does a very good job of blending the playfulness of season one, and the darkness of season two together. It’s great,” he revealed excitedly.

Schnapp also shared how he prepared for one of the scenes in the second season, in which his character was having a seizure. Having never done a scene like that before, Schnapp explained that he did a lot of his own research on the topic and in the end, “I did my best, and it all kind of came together.”

As many fans are aware by now, the release date for the show’s third season was pushed back. It was originally assumed that Season 3 would come sometime in the fall of this year. However, the show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, felt that they would not be able to do right by the series in such a short amount of time.

Season 3 of Stranger Things is now expected to premiere in the summer of 2019.