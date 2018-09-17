WWE ‘Hell In A Cell’ Results & Review: Jeff Hardy Vs. Randy Orton In A HIAC Match

WWE Hell in a Cell is airing live on the WWE Network and on pay-per-view. Hell in a Cell comes to the WWE universe from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. As the Inquisitr documented, The New Day successfully defended the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship against Rusev and Aiden English during the kickoff show. As WWE.com reported, there are several more championships up for grabs at Hell in a Cell.

Ronda Rousey will defend the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss. Charlotte Flair will defend the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against her rival, Becky Lynch. In a Hell in a Cell match, Roman Reigns defends the WWE Universal Championship against Braun Strowman, and Mick Foley will be the guest referee. However, there is one more Hell in a Cell match scheduled for the pay-per-view, and that bout kicked off the main card.

In his first-ever Hell in a Cell match, Jeff Hard faced his rival, Randy Orton. As the Inquisitr reported, Jeff Hardy guaranteed to do something at Hell in a Cell that fans wouldn’t forget. The cell got a makeover for the pay-per-view, as the structure is now all red. Some fans were concerned that the bright red color would make the action harder to watch, but that wasn’t the case, at least for those watching on the WWE Network.

As soon as the bell rang, Jeff Hardy ran across the ring and attacked Randy Orton. He delivered several blows in the corner before Orton cut him off. Randy threw his opponent to the outside of the ring and rammed Hardy’s head against the steel cage. However, Jeff no-sold that move and sent “The Viper” into the cell. “The Charismatic Enigma” got a table from underneath the ring and placed it in the ring, and fans cheered as soon as they saw the table.

While the two certainly put on an entertaining match, the first half was a bit sloppy. Randy Orton made it more than obvious when he would call a move, and sometimes the camera microphones picked up exactly what he was instructing Hardy to do. Hardy delivered several blows that clearly missed Randy, but Orton sold them anyways. However, the second half of the match was a bit better, despite the awkward ending.

Most of this bout was a seesaw contest with each competitor taking turns delivering some damage. Randy Orton finally got the heat after he suplexed Hardy through the spreaders of a ladder that was propped upside down at ringside. Orton continued to deliver damage to his opponent, and then he did something that really grossed a lot of fans out; “The Viper” grabbed a screwdriver from a toolbox, and then put it through Hardy’s ear plug, and then proceeded to twist the screwdriver around. Much to the fans’ delight, “The Charismatic Enigma” delivered a low blow to Randy, stopping the brutal scene from playing out.

Hardy whipped Orton with his belt, and “The Viper’s” back was seen dripping with blood. Jeff delivered a twist of fate, and then he propped a steel chair on Orton’s chest and delivered a Swanton bomb, landing on the chair that was on Randy. Then, it was time for Jeff Hardy to fulfill his promise to the WWE universe.

“The Charismatic Enigma” propped a ladder in the center of the ring, and then placed a table beside it. Jeff then put Orton on top of the table, climbed to the top of the ladder, and then grabbed the top of the cage. For the finish, Hardy, still hanging from the top of the cell, swung himself down toward Randy, but Orton moved, and Jeff crashed through the table. “The Viper” then pinned Jeff Hardy to get the three-count and victory, and the finish left the crowd silent.

While Hardy’s huge bump through the table was impressive and got a big reaction from the WWE universe, the finish did not and left the live audience confused. It’s likely that the WWE didn’t want the crowd to be silent for the finish. Hardy was carried off in a stretcher, and the live Hell in a Cell audience could be heard chanting his name. Overall, this WWE Hell in a Cell opener was an awkward match with a strange finish, and that’s a shame because Orton and Hardy received a ton of damage to their bodies for their effort.