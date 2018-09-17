Kourtney Kardashian & Luka Sabbat Show Off PDA Amid Dating Rumors

Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat are adding fuel to the dating rumors that are circulating around them.

According to a Sept. 16 report by Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian and Luka Sabbat were spotted spending a lot of time together over the weekend. It all started when the pair were photographed outside of Hollywood hot spot, The Nice Guy, on Friday night.

On Saturday, Kourtney flew to Chicago for the opening of TAO nightclub in the city. She brought some of her friends with her, including Johnathan Cheban and Malika Haqq. However, Luka was also there for the event.

While inside, cameras caught Kardashian and Sabbat cozying up together. However, it was leaked footage from their dinner date on Friday that really had fans talking.

In a recently revealed video and photos from Friday night, Luka Sabbat, 20, and Kourtney Kardashian, 39, can be seen showing off some PDA. The model/actor was caught on camera putting his arm around the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star before heading into the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood.

Meanwhile, E! Online reveals that Kourtney and Luka were also spotted out having dinner together in late August as well. They’ve been photographed together on what seem to be dates on three separate occasions, and Sabbat, who is friends with Kardashian’s sister, Kendall Jenner, was also at the family’s Labor Day celebration in early September.

The report goes on to state that Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima, split in early August. However, they were spotted together earlier this month when they were spotted grabbing takeout from a sushi restaurant, and then finding a quiet place to park where they could eat their dinner and have a conversation.

“She talked to him and listened to what he had to say. He said he really didn’t want the relationship to end and missed her like crazy. He explained that a lot of what happened was a misunderstanding and he took responsibility. They ended up going to dinner. Kourtney isn’t back together with him, but it’s a strong possibility that it’s going to happen. She’s not interested in anyone else and she loves him,” an insider told the outlet at the time.

However, it seems that Kardashian could be interested in someone else now. While neither Kourtney nor Luka has spoken out on the dating rumors, fans are going to continue to watch for more sightings of the pair together in the coming days.