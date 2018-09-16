Sarah Hyland And Wells Adams Fawn Over Each Other In Touching Instagram Posts

The couple is celebrating their one-year anniversary.

It’s a great day for Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams. The happy couple is celebrating one year together today and have taken to Instagram to declare their love for each other once more. The television stars both shared new photos to their feeds today and appear to be more in love than ever.

Wells kicked off the posting by sharing a photo on Instagram of him and Sarah at this year’s Entertainment Weekly pre-Emmy party. The couple is smiling from ear to ear as they touched noses on the red carpet.

“I kissed this beautiful woman for the the 1st time a year ago today. Best year of my life. I love you to Pluto and back,” Wells wrote on the loving post.

The photo gained well over 120,000 likes and over 500 comments from fans complimenting the happy couple. Stars from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette jumped all over the post and left sweet comments on the photo for Wells and Sarah. Jojo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers, Adam Gottschalk, Kristina Schulman, Alexis Waters, Raven Nicole Gates, and Danielle Maltby all left comments on the post and complimented the couple.

Over on Sarah’s Instagram page, she mirrored Wells’ sentiments.

“[One] year ago today, You asked to hold my purse when I was dancing. In that moment you took my heart. You then gave me my last first kiss. And in that moment you took my breath away. I love you to Pluto and back,” Sarah captioned her post.

The photo from the Modern Family star showed her and Wells on a boat as they posed in their bathing suits. Wells was smiling while Sarah opted to stick her tongue out for a funny pose. Sarah’s Modern Family co-star Ariel Winter liked the photo, which has garnered over 300,000 likes in just a few hours.

Fans of Sarah were loving her declaration that Wells gave her her “first last kiss.” There have been no rumors of an engagement between the couple, but Sarah’s comment has fans hoping a wedding is in their future.

According to People, Sarah and Wells first met online when the Bachelor in Paradise bartender slid into her DM’s on Instagram. Wells joked that the next time he was in Los Angeles, he was going to take out Sarah for tacos. The rest, as they say, is history.

You can see more from Sarah in Modern Family‘s 10th season which debuts Thursday, September 26, on ABC.