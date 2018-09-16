Anne Hathaway Attacks White Privilege And LGBTQ Discrimination In Award Acceptance Speech

After being introduced by her co-star Awkwafina as a “friend and sister,” Anne Hathaway wowed her audience with a speech about current events, including racism and transphobia.

She addressed her audience as “ladies, gentlemen, and gentlethem” in an effort to include every member of the crowd, even those that do not fall within the gender binary. According to the New York Post, she went on to slam the idea that LGBT people and people of color revolve around those who are straight, white, and cisgender.

“It is important to acknowledge with the exception of being a cisgender male, everything about how I was born has put me at the current center of a damaging and widely-accepted myth. That myth is that gayness orbits around straightness, transgender orbits around cisgender, and that all races orbit around whiteness.”

Because of her experiences connecting with LGBT people, especially her gay older brother, Hathaway cares deeply about creating a better world — not only for gay and transgender individuals, but for people of color as well. She expressed pride that she could be a part of a group that worked so hard to establish equality for all races, identities, and orientations.

“I appreciate this community because together we are not going to just question this myth, we are going to destroy it,” Hathaway said. “Let’s tear this world apart and build a better one.”

Anne Hathaway is the definition of what it means to be an ally for equality. @HRC is proud to present her with our National Ally for Equality Award at this year’s #HRCNationalDinner. pic.twitter.com/QnWnbRZNcL — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) September 16, 2018

The speech, given at the Human Rights Campaign’s National Dinner, gave several nods to other famous figures, including Joe Biden and the president of the Human Rights Campaign, Chad Griffin. Hathaway remarked that current events have left her scared of the world around her, but their speeches gave her hope for the future.

“I think I’m probably walking around like most people right now. I’m pretty shell shocked by what I see every day, what I hear everyday. And I really don’t like to admit this, but I get scared,” Hathaway said, before going on to thank Griffin and Biden for their words. “You guys just gave me my heart back.”

Anne Hathaway was given the National Equality Award, which was given for her work as an outspoken ally and supporter of equal rights for all. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the actress has not been quiet in regard to social issues, especially racism. She spoke out about the murder of Nia Wilson, and urged white people to recognize their privilege.

As more celebrities speak out against injustice, many are hoping that publicity and support for the equal rights movement will grow. Hathaway is one of many, and her speech reflects her solidarity with marginalized communities.