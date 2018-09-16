‘Days Of Our Lives’ Fall Spoilers: Cassie & Rex Brady May Return To Salem

Days of Our Lives fans are looking forward to fall sweeps and whatever storylines may come along with it. However, their may be one storyline that viewers didn’t see coming.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, it seems that both Cassie Brady and her twin brother, Rex Brady, may be returning to Salem in the near future.

Days of Our Lives fans will seemingly see a Rex Brady recast, with Kyle Lowder stepping into the role, which was previously held by Eric Winter. Lowder previously played the character of Brady Black on the soap opera, but was eventually recast by Eric Martsolf, who still holds the role. Now, Lowder will reportedly return as Rex, who was a fan favorite character in the early 2000s.

As longtime Days of Our Lives viewers will remember, Rex Brady and his sister, Cassie Brady, were first seen when they were introduced during a meteor shower back in 2002. A teenage Belle Black (then Kirsten Storms) and Shawn Brady (then Jason Cook) found the twins inside a strange pod, and believed them to be aliens.

Later, it was revealed that the two were actually genetically engineered children of Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). Eventually, Rex entered into a serious relationship with Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath,) but the two split after Mimi found out that she was pregnant and had an abortion, which she kept a secret from Rex. When he found out that she had terminated the pregnancy he broke up with her and left town. He has not been seen back in Salem since.

July, 2000. Very first @nbcdays @DaysofourLives photoshoot. Back on air in less than a month. Lookin’ forward to seeing y’all soon✌????#TBT pic.twitter.com/HPK1iK0fGs — Kyle Lowder (@KyleLowder22) September 13, 2018

Days of Our Lives fans never got a proper goodbye for Cassie Brady. She was given a couple of storylines, including being one of the fake victims of the Salem Stalker. She appeared on the show on and off until 2005. She was last mentioned back in 2017, when Kate brought up her and her brother’s unconventional conception.

Neither Cassie nor Rex has been seen in Salem for over 10 years, but it seems that they are returning this fall. Rex is rumored to have reconnected with Mimi Lockhart, who will be entering the mix for a storyline with her mother, Bonnie Lockhart, very soon.

Perhaps all will be explained when Mimi arrives in Salem, and Days of Our Lives fans will get some information on where her character, as well as Cassie and Rex Brady, has been over the past decade, and what they’ve been doing with their lives.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.