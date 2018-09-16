Bethesda’s Vice President Of Public Relations Just Confirmed ‘Wolfenstein 3’

In a recent interview, Bethesda Softworks has officially confirmed that they are going to be publishing another installment to the rather famous Wolfenstein franchise.

Fans were concerned that they would not be making an official third game when Bethesda announced the spin-off game Wolfenstein: Youngblood at E3 this year. Luckily, Pete Hines, the vice president of global marketing and communications at Bethesda, reassured the fanbase that they would be receiving Wolfenstein 3 very soon.

According to Gamespot, he announced that Bethesda was “absolutely” working on the third game, and had no plans to let the protagonist’s story end with Wolfenstein 2.

“Absolutely we’re making a Wolfenstein III,” Hines said. “They’re taking a break from the larger story to do [Youngblood]. But we all have to see how that ends.”

Wolfenstein has been around since the early ’80s, but it hasn’t always been a Bethesda title. In 2014 Bethesda Softworks bought the franchise and released the newest Wolfenstein game with its original protagonist, William “B.J.” Blazkowicz.

B.J. has been the protagonist for several games, and long-time fans of the series were pleased to see that Bethesda had not changed that aspect of the series.

However, the most recent game, Youngblood, would not feature B.J. as the main character. Instead, the spin-off will focus on his twin daughters, Jessica and Sophia Blazkowicz, as they search for their missing father.

While the girls will still be fighting Nazis, some fans were concerned that this game marked the end of B.J.’s term as the primary protagonist. Luckily, those fears have been dispelled with the announcement of Wolfenstein 3, and we’ll probably see B.J. back in action very soon.

Not much has been announced regarding the game, but fans can expect much of the same content they’ve been getting for years. It will be a while until W3 is released, but the confirmation that it will exist is a good piece of news.

As reported by PCGamer, Bethesda is on fire right now, with several big titles lined up to keep fans well-fed in the coming years. Fallout 76 is slated for a mid-November release, both Doom Eternal and Rage 2 will be coming out in 2019, and Starfield has finally been announced.

Wolfenstein 3 is another addition to the pile of things to expect, and fans are excited to see where Bethesda will go from here. Between Bethesda, EA, Nintendo, and several other notable studios, there’s more content than ever when it comes to video games.