Trump Praises ‘Sunday Morning Features’ On Fox, Calling Maria Bartiromo’s Show Mandatory Watching

President Donald Trump has again praised a Fox News program via Twitter. The Hill.com reports that Trump tweeted praise for a Sunday morning news show, Sunday Morning Futures.

Trump praised the program and its host Maria Bartiromo, saying it was mandatory viewing for anyone who wanted to truly understand the situation with Russia, the election, and government corruption. He also retweeted a video from the show, and reminded viewers to watch it every Sunday.

Trump has been very opinionated about Robert Mueller, the trials, and the coverage they and his former associates are receiving in the press. His tweets are a definite dig at Mueller’s investigation. In an earlier tweet, he criticized Mueller and the investigation again.

“The illegal Mueller Witch Hunt continues in search of a crime. There was never Collusion with Russia, except by the Clinton campaign, so the 17 Angry Democrats are looking at anything they can find. Very unfair and BAD for the country. ALSO, not allowed under the LAW!” he tweeted.

Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, has recently decided to cooperate with the special counsel in the investigation. He is the latest in a list of many former Trump associates who have now agreed to assist Mueller in the investigation. Manafort pleaded guilty to federal charges last week as part of his agreement. He was also convicted on eight earlier charges at a separate trial in Virginia.

Trump often praises Fox News and its programs and hosts. He is a fan of their coverage of him, but he often speaks out against Fox News competitors like CNN and the New York Times. He often calls CNN “fake news” and refers to the newspaper as the “failing” New York Times quite frequently.

Many former Trump associates have agreed to cooperate with Mueller. The ever-growing list includes former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates. Each week, there seems to be new information about who is cooperating with Mueller in his investigation, and new evidence to uncover. The investigation is focused on determining what, if any, Russian interference there was in the 2016 election. If discovered, the results and ramifications of the investigation could be huge.

It makes sense Trump is so focused on coverage of the case. He also encouraged his Twitter followers to watch the rebroadcast of Sunday Morning Futures tonight at 6 p.m. on Fox Business.