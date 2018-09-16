‘Big Brother’ 20 Spoilers: JC Mounduix Begins To Freak Out Over Final Four

Tyler fears JC is going to murder him.

Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Big Brother Season 20.

There are just 11 days left in the Big Brother house and tensions are running high for one houseguest. While contestants like Angela Rummans, Kaycee Clark, and Tyler Crispen are all sitting pretty, JC Mounduix has begun to freak out regarding his fate in the house. By Thursday, there will be only three houseguests left vying for the $500,000 grand prize and JC doesn’t feel secure that he will be one of them.

According to Big Brother Network, JC is convinced that he will land in fourth place for the season overall. Conversations between Tyler and JC since Thursday’s live eviction have been tumultuous, to say the least, with the Miami dancer being extremely aggressive in some of his statements toward the lifeguard. JC has no idea about the “Level 6” alliance which has been in play since Day 3, despite inadvertently working with them the entire season.

JC has tried to convince Tyler that there is no way either Kaycee or Angela will take him to the final two, and is pushing to evict one of the girls in either Wednesday or Thursday’s evictions this week.

Unfortunately for JC, he is not aware that Tyler, Kaycee, and Angela have solidified their final three with each other and he more than likely is correct about his fourth place stance.

“Do you understand that it’s me alone against two girls that are working together? I can’t have this conversation right here. They pick who is going home that week (if they win veto). Do you understand the rules of the game,” JC snapped at Tyler last night.

Kaycee and Angela have been joking about how great it’s going to be when the “Level 6” alliance is officially revealed to JC. The two women are looking forward to the shock he will feel, while Tyler is nervous that JC is going to freak out.

“He is going to murder me. I’m so scared,” Tyler confessed to his alliance members.

“Level 6” is planning to let JC know about their alliance after the next Power of Veto ceremony assuming JC doesn’t win the next HOH or the POV.

Big Brother has changed its schedule timing for this week with two evictions set to play out. Catch the CBS show when it hits the air on Sunday and Wednesday for the first eviction at 8 p.m. EST, and Thursday for the second eviction at 9 p.m. EST.