Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Relationship Getting More Serious, An Engagement Could Soon Follow

The couple was first spotted together in June.

Chris Pratt is basking in his newfound love with girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger. The couple, donning sporty attire, was seen taking in a beautiful day by enjoying a nice stroll through Los Angeles on Saturday. While they haven’t been dating for that long, the two are getting quite serious to the point where a possible engagement could soon follow, as reported by People.

It appears to be a match made in heaven for Pratt, 39 and Schwarzenegger, 28. The couple was set up by Katherine’s mother, Maria Shriver, back in June and have been going strong ever since. In fact, the relationship is going so well that those close to them wouldn’t be surprised if the beautiful couple decided to follow the same path as a few celebrity couples before them, and got engaged a lot sooner.

“It’s only been a few months but Chris and Katherine are both very serious about the relationship, and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged sooner rather than later,” a source recently told the media outlet.

Apart from spending time getting to know the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actor, Schwarzenegger has also been getting to know his six-year-old son, Jack (whom Pratt co-parents with ex-wife Anna Faris), as well as his entire family.

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Step Out After Source Says They're 'Very Serious' https://t.co/7LOWn9kF6D — People (@people) September 16, 2018

“They’re such a great fit together,” the source said. “Katherine has spent time with Chris’ family and they all love her too. She fits in really well with them and vice versa,” the source added.

Pratt and Faris, 41, announced in August 2017 that after eight years of marriage, they had decided to part ways, but would continue to co-parent their son. The two were recently spotted out-and-about together with Jack, showing the world that it is possible to remain friends and maintain respect even after a marriage ends.

“Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much. We’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another,” Pratt revealed back in April.

The fact that her ex-husband has found love with Schwarzenegger hasn’t made Faris bitter, as she has been in a relationship with cinematographer Michael Barrett since October of last year.

Another source recently revealed that dating is nothing something Pratt or Schwarzenegger take lightly saying, “Chris doesn’t just date to date, and neither does Katherine.”

The statement doesn’t seem so far-fetched given that Schwarzenegger is Pratt’s first serious relationship since his split with Faris.