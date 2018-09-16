‘Counting On’ Preview: The Duggars Hit The Slopes And Lauren Goes Wedding Dress Shopping

It's another new episode of 'Counting On.'

Another new episode of TLC’s Counting On is coming up on Monday night, and it’s all about picking out a wedding dress, as well as hitting the ski slopes. Fans have already witnessed the wedding of Josiah and his new wife, the former Lauren Swanson. Now the lead-up to the nuptials is being shown on the reality show as the bride-to-be prepared for the big day.

The next Counting On will feature Lauren out wedding dress shopping with her bridesmaids, as well as Michelle Duggar and Lauren’s mother, Lana Swanson. There is also one person who decided to tag along, and he certainly stands out from the mostly-female group. In a new preview clip that is posted on TLC’s Facebook page, Lauren’s dad, Dwain, goes along with the girls into a bridal boutique. Lauren explains that she has always been very close to her dad, and called him her best friend until Josiah took over that role. She opted to have Dwain go along to give his opinion on her wedding dress.

In the Counting On clip, Mrs. Swanson is seen holding her newborn son, and also Joy-Anna Forsyth brought baby Gideon along for the festivities. Kendra Duggar was still heavily pregnant during the taping. Jana was included as part of the wedding party, and so were Lauren’s sisters.

???????? See the Forsyths first days as a family of three! Watch last night's #CountingOn now. https://t.co/0aViZpcafH — TLC Network (@TLC) September 11, 2018

As for the actual dress, Lauren spilled that she did her homework online before she took the trip to the shop. She knew exactly what she wanted for her bridal gown. Her dream dress included crepe material, no lace at all, but plenty of beads. Of course, keeping with the modesty dress code that the Duggar family have for themselves, she wanted something with a high neckline. Many people commented that Lauren’s wedding gown was too plain, but it looks like that is exactly what she preferred for her special day.

In addition to the wedding prep, Ben and Jessa will be seen taking a little ski trip together, along with other members of the family. Unfortunately, the Duggar son-in-law has a bit of trouble staying upright on the skis, even after taking ski lessons. He is sure to get a few laughs in the process. Ben Seewald is not afraid to try new things, even if he isn’t so good at it. He did try singing rap on a previous episode of the TLC show as Jessa tried not to laugh at him too much.

This episode of Counting On airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.