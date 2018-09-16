Shannon Beador Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss On Instagram

The 'Real Housewives of the OC' star was not shy to share a photo Instagram showing how far she has gotten on her weight loss journey.

Shannon Beador, one of the stars of reality TV franchise The Real Housewives of the Orange County, took to Instagram on Sunday to show her slim physique and celebrate the progress she has made on her weight loss journey.

In the photo, we see Beador, behind the scenes of a set. She is wearing a white long-sleeved blouse, her hair curled in a cute ponytail, and her makeup impeccably done. Her back is towards the camera, and Beador peeks over her shoulder with a huge grin on her face. And as for the back of her shirt exposed to the camera? It is covered in several clothespins and clamps holding it to her body as it appears to be entirely too big. Without a large shirt swallowing up her frame, it is clear how svelte she has become.

Beador has not been shy about sharing her struggles with both her weight and her body image issues. When she first began to gain weight, she was open about how hard it was for her to experience. She explained that she had always been slim, though she had never really worked out or stayed in shape, unlike her now ex-husband David, who avidly worked out. This became a point of contention between the two, as fitness was something incredibly important to her husband. In the end, it was part of what drove a wedge between them.

When Beador discovered that her husband had been cheating on her, she gained weight. As her stress continued, finally culminating in her divorce, Beador became truly unhappy with how she looked, something that she discussed openly on RHOC.

However, once her divorce was finalized and some of Beador’s stress began to be alleviated, she was able to focus on herself and begin working to be happy with how she looked. In pursuit of this health and fitness journey, she began a health-conscious food line with QVC and lost more than 35 lbs.

“With the QVC food lines, I’ve launched a healthy, lower-calorie food line, so I’m in the kitchen a lot trying to fine tune my recipes for more meals, and so I’m eating a lot better,” Shannon told The Feast.