‘Big Brother’ 20: Angela Believes JC Is In Love With Tyler

Warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Big Brother Season 20.

Season 20 of Big Brother is winding down and with just 11 days left, the houseguests are starting to panic as they prepare for the finale. With only five contestants left, tensions are high and some of the houseguests are becoming paranoid. This is where mental gameplay really starts to play a factor and lies spread throughout the house.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, JC Mounduix engaged in a conversation with Angela Rummans over Tyler Crispen’s sexuality. JC believes that Tyler is gay, and tried to convince Angela of the fact. Of course, Tyler and Angela are in a showmance which they haven’t formally announced to the houseguests but JC has been suspecting it for weeks. It’s unknown if this is a ploy of JC’s to get Angela to turn on Tyler, or if he actually believes that Tyler is gay.

Today, Tyler and Angela talked more about the bizarre conversation with JC, with Angela now believing that JC is in love with the Hilton Head lifeguard. Big Brother Network documented the conversation between the showmance couple where Angela admitted she really believed there was something going on.

“He (JC) is legitimately in love with you. I feel like I compete against a little gay man for you, which is really strange,” she said to Tyler.

Tyler feels like JC is furious with him since last Thursday’s live eviction for not letting the Miami dancer in on his plan to backdoor Brett Robinson. JC was placed on the block alongside Sam Bledsoe after Tyler won the Head of Household competition and was not privy to the plan whatsoever. Angela ended up removing JC from the block, with Brett going up to replace him. Since the eviction, JC has been very direct and angsty with Tyler in most of their conversations, questioning why he wouldn’t let him in on the plan.

It seems like Angela believes this anger is not only motivated by him being left out of the plan, but by love as well.

Some fans are on board with this new theory, seeing as JC recently got in trouble for touching and kissing Tyler while he slept two weeks ago. Production didn’t boot JC from the show like many had hoped because Tyler didn’t feel like anything wrong had taken place.

Big Brother has changed its schedule timing for this week with two evictions set to play out. Catch the CBS show when it hits the air on Sunday and Wednesday for the first eviction at 8 p.m. EST, and Thursday for the second eviction at 9 p.m. EST.