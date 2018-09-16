Ariana Grande Shows Her Face On Instagram For The First Time Since Mac Miller’s Death

The heartbroken singer appears to be deep in thought as she slowly returns to social media.

Ariana Grande’s Instagram feed has been mostly on pause in the days following the sudden death of her former boyfriend, Mac Miller. But the “Sweetener” singer made a brave return to the social media site over the weekend when she showed her face for the first time since the tragic death of the rapper.

Nearly 10 days after Miller was found dead of an apparent drug overdose, Grande posted photos and videos to her Instagram story that showed her out and about in the Big Apple and later cuddling a baby pig.

Grande also posted a photo to Instagram that shows her appearing to be deep in thought. The pop superstar is holding a clear Starbucks cup as she looks off into the distance in the outdoor shot, which was taken in New York City. Grande is wearing simple makeup and no earrings, and her gorgeous diamond engagement ring from fiancé Pete Davidson can clearly be seen. The singer didn’t post a caption but she disabled the comments on the photo, which received more than 2 million likes in just a few hours.

The new photo is not Grande’s first post since Mac Miller’s death on Sept. 7, but it is the first time she has posted a selfie. Grande previously paid tribute to her boyfriend of two years by posting a captionless, black and white still of him two days after his death. After several days of silence, Grande posted a message in which she described the “Self Care” rapper as her “dearest friend for so long” and she apologized for being unable to take his pain away when they were together.

While fans are happy to see Ariana Grande back on Instagram, the reflective new photo is a far cry from her last playful post before Miller’s death. On Sept. 6, Grande posted a cute video to Instagram which showed her tossing her hair extension across her hotel room after finishing a show in England. The singer captioned the post, “Bye London.”

Ariana Grande was forced to disable the comments on her popular Instagram feed, which has more than 128 million followers, after online trolls attacked her after Miller’ death. Some fans of the rapper blamed Grande for moving on from her relationship with him and getting engaged to Davidson so quickly after their split. A source told Us Weekly that Ariana Grande is “absolutely heartbroken” over Mac Miller’s tragic death at age 26.

Grande’s brother, Big Brother star and actor Frankie Grande, later posted to Instagram to reveal that Miller was “wonderful” to his sister and a good friend to him as well.