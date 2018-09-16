NFL Week 2 Odds, Picks, & Preview For Chicago Bears Vs. Seattle Seahawks In Monday Night Football Action

NFL Week 2 concludes Monday night with the Seattle Seahawks traveling to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears. Both the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks saw a defeat in NFL Week 1, so both teams are hoping to find some redemption this Monday night. If the Seahawks lose, it will be their first 0-2 in the last four years. If the Chicago Bears fail to win, it will be their fourth consecutive 0-2 start. The last time these two teams met was just about three years ago in September of 2015, and Seattle celebrated a blowout of 26-0. The Bears haven’t found a victory against the Seahawks since 2011. Out of 17 total games played between the two NFL teams, the Seahawks lead 11-6-0.

Seahawks Lose More Than A Game During NFL Week 1

Last week, the Seattle Seahawks lost to the Denver Broncos 24-27, and unfortunately, they also lost star wide receiver Doug Baldwin and top veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner, and veteran linebacker K.J. Wright has been out of action since August after receiving arthroscopic knee surgery. Baldwin is out due to a reported Grade 2 partial MCL tear, and it’s unclear how long he will be out. Wagner won’t be playing in NFL Week 2 because of a groin injury.

Per his usual, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll still expressed confidence that his team can still beat the Bears despite three of his key players being out for the game, as the Seattle Times reported.

“The focus really goes to the guys who are stepping in, and we ask them to elevate and play to the same level of the guy before him without exception, and everybody around those guys realizes that, too. So we embrace the new opportunity that is there at hand. It’s always been something that has not been an issue for us.”

Quarterback Russell Wilson completed 57.6 percent of his passes against the Broncos last week, and out of 33 attempts, he saw 19 completions with 298 yards for three touchdowns and two interceptions. Wilson has had at least two touchdown passes in 11 of Seattle’s last 12 games. Wilson split his throws evenly during last week’s game, and Will Dissly, Tyler Lockett, and Brandon Marshall all had three receptions a piece and each found a touchdown.

With Baldwin out, it’s vital that the Seahawks find success in their run game against Chicago, which wasn’t the case when they faced Denver. Seattle had no rushing touchdowns last week, and Chris Carson led the ground game with seven carries for 51 yards.

The Bears Give Some Encouraging Signs For This Season

During NFL Week 1, the Chicago Bears lost 23-24 to the Green Bay Packers in a nail-biter road game. Bears second-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw 35 attempts with 23 completions for 171 yards with zero touchdowns or interceptions. Though he didn’t have any passing touchdowns, Trubisky carried the ball seven times for 32 yards and one touchdown.

Though the Bears lost the game, there are some signs from the team that are giving fans hope for NFL Week 2. While he played a bit too conservatively for some fans’ taste, Trubisky looked good under center. Jordan Howard led the team in rushing with 15 carries for 85 yards. Newly attained defensive end Khalil Mack certainly showed his value during NFL Week 1, as he had three tackles and took an interception 27 yards for a touchdown.

Odds And Picks For Chicago Bears vs. Seattle Seahawks

The odds opened on this one with Chicago being favored by -3, and as of the time of this writing, the Bears are now favored at -4.5 in most sports books. While it’s never comfortable taking the Bears when they are giving up points, it seems that most experts are eating the chalk and backing the Bears. Though Seattle has won five of their last seven road games, many NFL pundits feel that won’t be the case at Soldier Field.

Chicago has lost four of their last six home games, but many NFL experts expect that trend to change on Monday night. The Seahawks need a strong running game against the Bears if they are going to win this one, and that seems doubtful against a Chicago defense that allowed the Packers running backs to gain only 54 total yards.

The NFL Week 2 game between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahawks airs Monday night on ESPN at 8:20 p.m. EST.