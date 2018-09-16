‘Days Of Our Lives’ Fall Spoilers: Bonnie Baby Twist May Be In Store, Per ‘She Knows Soaps’

Days of our Lives spoilers for upcoming fall storyline reveal that there could be a baby bombshell on the way in Salem.

According to a recent report by She Knows Soaps, Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) recently returned to Salem with a huge piece of news. Bonnie claimed that after she had a one night stand with Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), who believed her to be his former fiance, Adrienne Kiriakis, she got pregnant.

Soon after, Bonnie skipped town. However, now that she’s back, she’s telling Lucas that the pair conceived a child during their night of passion. Days of our Lives fans were surprised to see Bonnie’s friend, Sheila (Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins) enter with a baby girl, whom Bonnie declared was her daughter with Lucas.

Lucas couldn’t believe his eyes, and was uncertain about the validity of Bonnie’s story. Bonnie told Lucas that she had the baby when she was away from Salem, and that she had named her Bonnie, after herself.

However, the reports suggests that all may not be what it seems to be between Bonnie and Lucas. In fact, with Bonnie’s daughter, Mimi Lockhart (Farah Fath) soon return to Days of our Lives, it seems that there could be much more to this story.

There is currently speculation that the baby that Bonnie is claiming to be her daughter with Lucas may not be her daughter at all. Instead, the baby could be her granddaughter, and belong to Mimi, who is set to reappear in Salem in the upcoming episodes.

In the latest #DAYS, Bonnie introduces Lucas to his daughter.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/7LrhmOUdha — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 11, 2018

Bonnie Lockhart has become known for her wild schemes. In the past she has wormed her way into Mickey Horton’s heart, and walked away with a lot of his money in the process. She has even thrown Adrienne Kiriakis (also Judi Evans) into prison in her place and roamed around Salem pretending to be Adrienne.

During that time, Bonnie tried to exact revenge on Maggie Horton Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers,) whom she still held a grudge against for stealing away Mickey from her all those years ago. This time Bonnie tried to steal Maggie’s husband, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). However, it backfired on her, and she landed herself in hot water for the crazy scheme.

Eventually Bonnie was found out and Adrienne was released. However, Bonnie fled Salem before she could be punished for her actions. Now she’s back, and it seems she’s trying to convince everyone that she and Lucas share a daughter. It looks like only time will tell if she’s telling the truth, or trying to pull another scheme.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.