Ben Affleck Is Trying To Be Better For His Kids And Jennifer Garner

Despite playing a superhero on screen, Ben Affleck is still a human being — one that’s fighting a very different kind of fight.

Many celebrities have fallen into a destructive cycle of alcoholism and addiction, and Ben is doing his best to fall out of it. According to People, his younger brother Casey Affleck, known for his roles in Manchester By the Sea and Oceans Eleven, says that Ben is doing well on his road to recovery. He is finding inspiration to win this battle, and his children and ex-wife are helping him stay strong during this tumultuous time.

Though Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are no longer together in wedlock, evidence shows that their relationship is extremely supportive. As reported by Elle, Garner was actually the one who staged an intervention for Affleck in late August. This inspired him to go to rehab, and she personally accompanied him to the rehabilitation center after the meeting.

In an interview, Casey Affleck revealed that Garner and their children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, are the reason behind Ben Affleck’s continued fight and recovery. Casey also revealed that the brothers come from a long line of alcoholics.

“Most of my grandparents are alcoholics,” he said. “My father is an alcoholic, as bad as you can be, and he’s been sober for about 30 years. I’ve been sober for about six years.”

Garner and Affleck together in 2014. Jason Merritt / Getty Images

He also brought up the difficulty of dealing with addiction while famous and shared his own experiences regarding rehab and the paparazzi.

“It can’t be easier to have everybody looking at you and taking your picture as you’re walking out of an intervention. I don’t envy that. I saw my father struggle with it for many years and nobody was following him around with cameras and stuff. It’s not a great look. But on the other hand, it’s nothing to be ashamed of and it’s good that he’s taken care of.”

He hopes that his brother will continue to improve himself and his health, and find inspiration in his children and loved ones.

“I think for his kids’ sake and for their mom, and for himself, he’s trying to do the work and get it together,” Casey said. “Ben is trying to put it together, and it can be a very hard thing to do. He has the kind of resources and time, luckily, to take the time and go to a good facility.”