‘Big Brother’ 20: How And When To Watch The Last Five Episodes Of The Season

Find out when the last five episodes will air, and what happens each episode.

Big Brother Season 20 is coming to a close as the houseguests only have 11 days left in the house. Each season runs for 99 days, and September 26 will mark the finale for the popular CBS reality series. As the season comes to a close, the scheduling of the show normally changes to accommodate the finale. Here’s how to watch all the remaining episodes of Season 20 and at what time.

According to CBS, the next episode will play out tonight at 8 p.m. EST. Tonight’s episode will showcase the Week 12 Head of Household competition, and will show said HOH nominating two houseguests for eviction. If you’d like to find out who wins ahead of time, you can check out our spoiler recap here.

This week will see two evictions, with the first playing out on Wednesday. The show will air at 8 p.m. EST instead of 9 p.m. In this episode, the Power of Veto competition will play out, with a new winner being crowned. The Inquisitr‘s spoiler of the POV can also be found here. The POV ceremony will also take place, followed by a live eviction.

Thursday night will see another player evicted, leaving just final three in the house. The live episode will kick off at 9 p.m. EST. A new HOH will be crowned somewhere between Wednesday evening and Thursday.

On Sunday, September 23 the second-t0-last episode will air at 8 p.m. EST. This episode normally slates time for the final three contestants to reminisce on the season giving viewers a look back of the last 96 days.

The finale will take place on Wednesday, September 26. The finale episode is an hour and a half long and will include the final HOH where the winner will determine who they choose to take to the final two. The final two will then be questioned by the jury members as to why they should win the $500,000. The nine jury members will then vote on the winner and be revealed by Julie Chen (if the host is still slated to appear).

Survivor: David vs. Goliath will air before the Big Brother finale, making it the center stage reality series for CBS’s fall schedule. The Murphy Brown revival will also kick off as Big Brother goes off the air taking over the 9:30 p.m. EST slot on Thursday evenings. Mom will also return to CBS at 9 p.m. EST on Thursday for its Season 6 premiere.