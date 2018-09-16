‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Plot Details Revealed By Rockstar Art Directors Josh Bass And Aaron Garbut

'RDR2' plot details revealed by Rockstar art directors.

Art directors, Josh Bass, and Aaron Garbut–based in Rockstar San Diego and Rockstar North, respectively–spilled some Red Dead Redemption 2 plot details. The art directors also compared the upcoming western-themed game with GTA V and revealed why RDR2 could be considered better than Rockstar’s trademark title.

Bass and Garbut sat down in an exclusive interview with the Hollywood Reporter and revealed some Red Dead Redemptions 2 details, like the inspiration to the triple-A title’s plot. According to Bass, RDR2 creators were intrigued by Dutch Van der Linde’s character from Red Dead Redemption.

Fans of the game will know that Dutch is the leader of a gang of outlaws and misfits, which formerly included John Marston, the protagonist of RDR. Dutch and Marston are said to have a father-son-type relationship in the original game. However, their relationship turned sour and Dutch ends up playing the antagonist in Red Dead Redemption. RDR2‘s plot is rooted in the creators’ curiosity about Dutch and the rest of his gang.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a prequel to the original game, and it will start before Marston’s rift with Dutch and his gang of outlaws and misfits. In RDR2, fans will see Marston’s relationship with Dutch and the gang in a different light described Bass.

“In Red Dead Redemption 2 you get to see that gang, including Marston, at the peak of their notoriety and at the very moment things begin to fall apart. This story focuses on Arthur Morgan, Dutch’s most trusted enforcer. Adopted into the gang by Dutch when he was a young boy, Arthur considers the gang to be his family–Dutch has given his life some much-needed purpose, and the gang has served as the one positive and constant in Arthur’s life.”

A new Red Dead Redemption 2 teaser has been released, take a look https://t.co/WT4j77C44F pic.twitter.com/g8GrzwjB0e — GameSpot (@GameSpot) September 16, 2018

According to IGN, RDR2 is set right when the Old West is faced with modernization and is at the beginning of its downfall. So, the prequel will leave off right where the original started, when the Old West is on its last legs. Through Arthur Morgan’s eyes, gamers will see the events that cement Dutch and his gang’s future in Red Dead Redemption. Bass explains that gamers will stick with Morgan throughout the game and will not be able to switch perspectives like in Grand Theft Auto V.

Both Bass and Garbut seemed adamant that Red Dead Redemption 2 surpasses GTA V‘s world. According to Bass, RDR2 was made for the latest console hardware. Therefore, the immersion in RDR2‘s world is next-level. Garbut believes Red Dead Redemption 2‘s world will blur the lines between reality and scripted content.

The release date of Red Dead Redemption 2 is on October 26. The prequel title will be launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.