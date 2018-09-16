Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Appear To Have Adopted A Baby Pig As Their Pet

Did Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson adopt a baby pig to be their new pet?

Since the news of Mac Miller’s death on Friday, Sept. 7, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have been keeping themselves out of the public’s eye, which has left many fans wondering just how the couple was coping since Grande’s ex was found dead due to a drug overdose.

In a new report by Elle, it appears Grande, 25, and Davidson, 24, decided to get themselves an adorable furry, little friend to help them through this tough period in their relationship. And while it is not uncommon for celebrity couples to get a dog or cat together, the “God Is A Woman” singer and her Saturday Night Live beau are proving they don’t mind stepping outside of the box, as their new, furry addition is, in fact, a baby pig.

Grande took to her Instagram Story on Saturday and shared a few videos of the couple’s adorable pet as well as a photo of the pig sleeping soundly on her fiancé’s lap and fans on Twitter can’t get enough of it.

“omg i’m crying. my HEART. ariana and pete have a little micro pig. it’s so cute,” one fan tweeted out.

“Ariana and Pete got a baby pig omg r u kidding me,” tweeted another.

Some fans even made fun of the fact that upon moving into their swanky New York City apartment over the summer, Grande and Davidson spoke about how they had no furniture or household necessities to speak of.

“Pete and Ariana don’t have forks in their house but they adopted a pig,” commented a fan.

“pete and ariana the kinda couple to not have furniture but adopt a lil pig we had to stan,” wrote a second.

It is questionable how the couple even managed to get hold of the baby pig in the first place. As it turns out, pigs are actually illegal to own in New York City, as they are deemed to be exotic animals. However, if the baby pig in question is, in fact, a micro pig, there could possibly be a way around the law. It is also unclear if the couple did actually adopt the baby pig, or if the cute animal is merely visiting, as Grande does not refer to the baby pig by name.

Grande has not spoken out publicly since Miller’s death, but she has paid tribute to him via her Instagram on Friday in a heartbreaking statement. The “No Tears Left To Cry” singer also recently shared that she was doing her best to keep Miller’s memory alive by listening to a couple of tracks from his most recent album, Swimming.

Here’s hoping the couple’s new pet makes for good cuddle therapy during a painful time.