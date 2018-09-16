Nene Leakes Shows Off Stunning Figure In Familiar Silver Dress

Despite being more than 50-years-old, NeNe Leakes certainly doesn’t look her age. In fact, her most recent Instagram post might fool you into thinking she’s far younger than she is.

The photo, posted to her Instagram profile today, features a familiar silver cut-out dress. Fans who follow Leakes avidly might recognize the sparkling number from the recently-leaked Real Housewives of Atlanta lineup photo, which NeNe did not approve of.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, the unofficial photo posted by The Shade Room was blasted by NeNe for featuring an unflattering angle of her. In the cast photo, she looks stretched and heavier than her actual weight. She later posted a rebuttal, saying:

“It SUCKS to have a LEAKED cast photo out there that doesn’t represent some of us in the best light! funny how this only happens with #RHOA cast! Just know that, this is NOT the OFFICIAL cast photo!”

This comment was accompanied by a photo of her in the same dress, from a far more flattering angle. This outfit appeared again today in another post, and Leakes seems far more pleased with these photos. She looks wonderful, and her caption mentions that Tiffany Evans is responsible for her glamorous hairdo — which features a high ponytail and waves of golden curls.

NeNe Leakes and several others will be appearing in the latest season of Real Housewives of Atlanta, which will be premiering soon. According to Romper, Kenya Moore will not be returning to the show for Season 11 following a confession that she might be expecting a baby soon.

She confirmed on her social media that she was not talking about a surrogacy, and hoped to be pregnant very soon. Shortly after the announcement, she made a statement on her Instagram page.

“My heart is full thank you to everyone for all your well-wishes. I was not planning on speaking about my pregnancy this early, as due to my age I’m high risk.”

Kenya isn’t the only one leaving the show, however. According to Bustle, Kim Zolciak-Biermann will be leaving the cast as well.

“Kim and Bravo agreed she wouldn’t come back. None of the girls will film with her. They refuse,” said an insider. Kim doesn’t seem too broken up by this, and told TMZ that she was “never” coming back to the show because of the stress it caused her.

“I would be surprised if Kim came back, just because she left the reunion really unhappy.” Andy Cohen, executive producer of RHOA, said. “I don’t think this was a fun experience for her, and so I would be really surprised if she came back.”

Given that Leakes and Zolciak-Biermann have feuded in the past, this departure might come as a relief to NeNe and some of the other stars on the show.