Galaxy S10: Samsung Might Be Going A Bit Overboard With The S10’s Cameras

Seriously, five cameras are a little overkill.

With Apple laying the challenge to the smartphone industry with the souped-up, albeit slightly underwhelming iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, the other key players in the mobile market are now in the process of readying their own flagships to compete with the iOS-powered device. Samsung, for one, is set to release the Galaxy S10 early next year, and just like Apple’s iPhones, there would be three of them — and the largest one would likely feature something special.

According to a Phone Arena report, the CEO of Samsung Mobile has already confirmed that the Galaxy S10 would feature significant design changes over its predecessor, the Galaxy S9. Thus, for all intents and purposes, it seems safe to assume that the South Korean tech giant could very well release a device that is as radical and sleek as the Galaxy S8 when it was unveiled at a time when Apple was still selling the iPhone 7. One of the ways the company reportedly plans to accomplish this is through the release of new colors for the S10, some of which are rumored to rival Huawei’s stunning gradient color schemes. Among these is Emerald Green, which was last featured in the Galaxy S6 Edge.

Perhaps more notable, however, were recent reports stating that Samsung is going above and beyond with the cameras of the Galaxy S10, particularly the direct competitor of the iPhone XS Max, the Galaxy S10+. As noted in a Forbes report, Samsung will reportedly equip the upcoming device with a radical five-camera system, comprised of two sensors on the front and a whopping three cameras on the rear.

Galaxy S10 tipped to have sophisticated tech you won’t find in any rivals https://t.co/pNQQ3c5O0L pic.twitter.com/Nus4mpXyek — BGR.com (@BGR) September 10, 2018

Reports state that the Galaxy S10’s three-camera system would feature a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 16MP wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view (FOV). Manufacturers such as LG have already adopted wide-angle lenses, but this would be the first time that all three types of lenses are being fitted on a single device. If Samsung does pull this off and still make the Galaxy S10 sleek and attractive, there is a good chance that its first 2019 flagship could give the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR a good run for their money.

While such a radical camera setup could be considered overkill, Samsung does need an ace for the Galaxy S10 considering that it could be the first series of devices that integrate features of the Note series, which will reportedly be discontinued next year.